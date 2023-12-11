Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

How to dress up for an interview?

For a casual interview attire, you can wear a denim jeans and a nice top

#1

Image: Pexels

To sit in an internship interview, one should can choose to wear basic T-shirt and matching pair of pants

#2

Image: Pexels

A statement dress gives you a professional look exuding confidence

#3

Image: Pexels

Match your neutral-colored down button shirt with dark trousers

#4

Image: Pexels

You can also wear a black shirt and dark trousers along with a blazer or jacket

#5

Image: Pexels

Having a suit might be the perfect option for an interview outfit

#6

Image: Pexels

For an interview, you can also go for solid shirts and compliment it with chinos

#7

Image: Pexels

Pairing your white shirt or t-shirt with blue or black trousers looks perfect

#8

Image: Pexels

You can never go wrong with a nice pantsuit of subtle colors

#9

Image: Pexels

A midi dress and leather jacket is also a reliable option for you

#10

Image: Pexels

