 Sanjukta Choudhury

Fashion

JUNE 1, 2024

How to Look Chic and Expensive

Image: Freepik

Stick to a palette of blacks, whites, beiges, and grays. These colors are timeless and exude sophistication

Opt for Neutral Colors

Invest in clothes that fit you well. Tailored pieces make a significant difference in looking polished and put together

Tailored Fit

Image: Pexels

Choose high-quality fabrics like silk, wool, and cashmere. Fewer, better pieces elevate your overall look

Quality Over Quantity

Image: Pexels

Go for simple, elegant jewelry. Think classic gold or silver pieces that are not overly ornate

Minimalist Jewelry

Image: Pexels

Use a structured handbag. It adds a touch of elegance and can elevate even the simplest outfit

 Structured Bags

Image: Pexels

 Grooming is Key

Keep nails, hair, and skin well-groomed. A fresh manicure and clean hair can make a huge difference

Image: Pexels

Monochrome Outfits

Wear a single color from head to toe. This creates a streamlined and sophisticated appearance

Image: Pexels

Invest in classic shoe styles like pointed-toe pumps or sleek loafers. These never go out of style and look luxurious

 Classic Shoes

Image: Pexels

Avoid clothing with large logos or brand names. It looks more refined to wear pieces without obvious branding

Avoid Logos

Image: Pexels

Layering can add depth and interest to your outfit. Use scarves, blazers, and coats to create a chic look

Layer Smartly

Image: Pexels

