pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
august 06, 2023
How to style 90's platform boots
Image: Pexels
The best jeans to wear platform boots are slightly cropped and a little loose
Pair them with loose-cropped denim
Image: Pexels
Pair a plaid midi skirt with a pair of black platform boots to elevate your outfit
Punk boots & Preppy staples
Image: Pexels
Pair it up with classics
Pair your platform boots with some wardrobe staples like denim jackets, pants, or your basic to-go outfits
Image: Pexels
Mixing platform boots with short skirts to bring balance to your outfit and for an overall chic look
Pair them with short pieces
Image: Pexels
Add some statement pieces to your outfit to match your exaggerated boots to make it stand out
Balance out your boots with exaggerated accessories
Image: Pexels
Instead of your classic black and brown boots, opt for grey beige or even navy blue as they can be just as versatile
Swap your basic colors for a change
Image: Pexels
Take it back to the 70s and pair your platform boots with a flared jumpsuit and some accessories to finish the look
Go retro
Image: Pexels
Mixing bright colors with bold prints is in trend. Make sure to pair neutral-colored boots with vibrant colors and some statement pieces to finish the look
Go with bold colors and patterns
Image: Pexels
Pair your platform boots with a luxe trench coat, a silk midi, and black leather mini bag for the perfect outfit
Play it down
Image: Pexels
Pair up some leather platform boots with a mix and match of plaids with some basics for a grunge-core aesthetic
Go grunge
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.