Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

august 06, 2023

How to style 90's platform boots

Image: Pexels

The best jeans to wear platform boots are slightly cropped and a little loose

Pair them with loose-cropped denim

Image: Pexels

Pair a plaid midi skirt with a pair of black platform boots to elevate your outfit

Punk boots & Preppy staples

Image: Pexels

Pair it up with classics

Pair your platform boots with some wardrobe staples like denim jackets, pants, or your basic to-go outfits

Image: Pexels

Mixing platform boots with short skirts to bring balance to your outfit and for an overall chic look

Pair them with short pieces 

Image: Pexels

Add some statement pieces to your outfit to match your exaggerated boots to make it stand out

Balance out your boots with exaggerated accessories 

Image: Pexels

Instead of your classic black and brown boots, opt for grey beige or even navy blue as they can be just as versatile

Swap your basic colors for a change

Image: Pexels

Take it back to the 70s and pair your platform boots with a flared jumpsuit and some accessories to finish the look

Go retro

Image: Pexels

Mixing bright colors with bold prints is in trend. Make sure to pair neutral-colored boots with vibrant colors and some statement pieces to finish the look

Go with bold colors and patterns

Image: Pexels

Pair your platform boots with a luxe trench coat, a silk midi, and black leather mini bag for the perfect outfit

Play it down

Image: Pexels

Pair up some leather platform boots with a mix and match of plaids with some basics for a grunge-core aesthetic

Go grunge

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here