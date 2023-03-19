How to Style blazers ft. Sonam Kapoor
mar 19, 2023
Here's a steal-worthy all-blue blazer set by Sonam Kapoor. Paired on a floral dress with high boots and glasses, this is a perfect casual outfit
Blue hues
The Neerja actresses donned this deep purple hued trench coat blazer with statement antique earrings and a vintage bag
Purple Magic
Take notes from the style diva herself on how to look sheen and elegant in this brown hued blazer over lapping her all black outfit
OOTN Look
The actress rocked the airport look in this blazer topped on her mid length printed dress paired with boots and a gucci bag
The Airport Look
Who said one can't look sheen and graceful in blazers when pregnant? She wore it with a smile while carrying her baby bump
The Maternity Look
The Delhi 6 actress attended the Voices event with her hubby by BOF in her leather dress paired with a black zebra print blazer and a leather belt
The Business of Fashion
Perfect for the Autumn fall look, the actress looked elegant in this grey- toned blazer dress outfit
The Fall look
Sonam styled her blazer with a pearl white gown with nude palette
The Minimalist look
This style diva will convince you to to ditch the conventional traditional outfits and go for a blazer and kurta pant suits for events
Blazer and Pant suits for the win
The Saawariya actress can be seen donning this long black blazer coat while chilling with her hubby in the snow
Winter Fashion
we can't stop marveling over this vintage blazer jacket paired with a black velvet dress
The Vintage look
