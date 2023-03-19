Heading 3

How to Style blazers ft. Sonam Kapoor

mar 19, 2023

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram 


Here's a steal-worthy all-blue blazer set by Sonam Kapoor. Paired on a floral dress with high boots and glasses, this is a perfect casual outfit 

Blue hues

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

The Neerja actresses donned this deep purple hued trench coat blazer with statement antique earrings and a vintage bag 

Purple Magic

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Take notes from the style diva herself on how to look sheen and elegant in this brown hued blazer over lapping her all black outfit

OOTN Look

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

The actress rocked the airport look in this blazer topped on her mid length printed dress paired with boots and a gucci bag

 The Airport Look

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Who said one can't look sheen and graceful in blazers when pregnant? She wore it with a smile while carrying her baby bump

The Maternity Look

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

The Delhi 6 actress attended the Voices event with her hubby by BOF in her leather dress paired with a black zebra print blazer and a leather belt

The Business of Fashion

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Perfect for the Autumn fall look, the actress looked elegant in this grey- toned blazer dress outfit 

The Fall look

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam styled her blazer with a pearl white gown with nude palette

The Minimalist look

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

This style diva will convince you to to ditch the conventional traditional outfits and go for a blazer and kurta pant suits for events

 Blazer and Pant suits for the win

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

The Saawariya actress can be seen donning this long black blazer coat while chilling with her hubby in the snow

 Winter Fashion

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

we can't stop marveling over this vintage blazer jacket paired with a black velvet dress

 The Vintage look

