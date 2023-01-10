Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood's Greek God 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

Hrithik has a chiselled body with a perfect set of eight pack abs

Chiselled body 

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

He surely has a figure worth showing off

What a hottie 

Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks 

Kareena Kapoor's fashionable closet 

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

The actor's flawless body shows that he has maintained a fit physique with toned abs 

Toned abs

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

The Greek God has never missed a chance of going shirtless 

Go shirtless

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

He is surely a cynosure of all eyes 

Cynosure of all eyes 

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

Hrithik indeed has an envious fashion sense which can make any girl go weak on her knees 

Envious fashion sense

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

Hrithik has always turned up the heat on the internet with his super hot pictures 

Hotness alert

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

We can't just take our eyes off him 

Suit up 

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

His buffed arms and shoulder cuts are a great to the eyes

Buffed arms 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here