Heading 3

Hrithik's GF
Saba Azad's stylish pics 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba is surely one stylish lady 

Stylish couple 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

She looked like a dream in this green dress 

Oh-so-gorgeous 

Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood's Greek God 

How well do you know Hrithik Roshan?

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

Her black top teamed up with white pants is a perfect attire for casual outings 

Go casual 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

Saba looks elegant in this green ethnic suit

Suit state of affair 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

Her polka-dotted ensemble is all things classy 

Polka-dotted ensemble 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

She wore this blue dramatic outfit and looked stunning 

Beating the blues 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

Even in the most basic outfit, she looks too pretty 

Pretty as a peach 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

She oozed elegance in this satin dress 

Satin love 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram 

She looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow bralette paired with checkered print pants

Sunshine girl 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here