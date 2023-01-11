Hrithik's GF
Saba Azad's stylish pics
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba is surely one stylish lady
Stylish couple
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
She looked like a dream in this green dress
Oh-so-gorgeous
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Her black top teamed up with white pants is a perfect attire for casual outings
Go casual
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Saba looks elegant in this green ethnic suit
Suit state of affair
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Her polka-dotted ensemble is all things classy
Polka-dotted ensemble
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
She wore this blue dramatic outfit and looked stunning
Beating the blues
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Even in the most basic outfit, she looks too pretty
Pretty as a peach
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
She oozed elegance in this satin dress
Satin love
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
She looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow bralette paired with checkered print pants
Sunshine girl
