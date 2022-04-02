FASHION

APR 02, 2022

Huma Qureshi in boss lady looks

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Get over the monotone fad and embrace intimidating colours by styling a red pantsuit with a cape-like blazer and an orange, ribbed bodysuit

Bold and edgy

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Just when we thought she couldn't look anymore cooler, the actress stunned us in this neon and lilac blazer dress with dramatic sleeves and yellow boots

Spice things up by adding a dose of shimmer to your usual black pantsuit styled with a sequinned bralette

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Sequin pantsuit

When it comes to power dressing, she hasn't missed a beat serving striking looks like this red sequin pantsuit paired with a matching turtleneck top

Sizzling in red

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Not a fan of sparky pantsuits? Well, then take the sophisticated route like Huma in this pinstriped pantsuit and waistcoat along with a hat to add some edge to the look

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Formal yet edgy

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

This look is one of Huma's most stylish takes on blazer dresses. She wore a gold and black blazer dress with a pleated hemline

Dazzling diva

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

The Maharani actress showed off her wild slide by slipping into an animal-printed green pantsuit teamed with a V-neck bralette

Go wild

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Take cues from the diva on how to don a blazer to a party, by opting for a chic black tasseled blazer over a mini sequin dress

Disco vibes

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma made a compelling case for this lilac blazer dress with puffy shoulders and looked splendid

Lilac blazer dress

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Lastly, she gives the regular black pantsuit a sexy spin by going sans shirt, with flared pants

Power dressing

