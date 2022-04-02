FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
APR 02, 2022
Heading 3
Huma Qureshi in boss lady looks
Say it loud!
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Get over the monotone fad and embrace intimidating colours by styling a red pantsuit with a cape-like blazer and an orange, ribbed bodysuit
Bold and edgy
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Just when we thought she couldn't look anymore cooler, the actress stunned us in this neon and lilac blazer dress with dramatic sleeves and yellow boots
Spice things up by adding a dose of shimmer to your usual black pantsuit styled with a sequinned bralette
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Sequin pantsuit
When it comes to power dressing, she hasn't missed a beat serving striking looks like this red sequin pantsuit paired with a matching turtleneck top
Sizzling in red
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Not a fan of sparky pantsuits? Well, then take the sophisticated route like Huma in this pinstriped pantsuit and waistcoat along with a hat to add some edge to the look
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Formal yet edgy
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
This look is one of Huma's most stylish takes on blazer dresses. She wore a gold and black blazer dress with a pleated hemline
Dazzling diva
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
The Maharani actress showed off her wild slide by slipping into an animal-printed green pantsuit teamed with a V-neck bralette
Go wild
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Take cues from the diva on how to don a blazer to a party, by opting for a chic black tasseled blazer over a mini sequin dress
Disco vibes
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma made a compelling case for this lilac blazer dress with puffy shoulders and looked splendid
Lilac blazer dress
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Lastly, she gives the regular black pantsuit a sexy spin by going sans shirt, with flared pants
Power dressing
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT : Top 10 Telugu hits of all time