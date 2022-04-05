Beauty
Rishika Shah
apr 05, 2022
Huma Qureshi’s skincare routine
Cleanse
Video: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma starts by cleansing her face with micellar water in order to remove dirt, makeup, and oil and help clear out her pores
Double Cleanse
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma believes in double cleansing her face. After using micellar water, she also cleanses her face with a makeup balm to get rid of any leftover makeup
After double cleansing her face, Huma wipes her face with a towel soaked in hot water and then pats her face dry
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Hot Towel
After patting her face dry, Huma puts on a hydrating sheet mask and relaxes for 10 minutes
Sheet Mask
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
After removing the sheet mask, she rubs in the excess serum and lets it soak into her skin
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Excess Serum
Moisturise
Video: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Moisturising your face is an absolute necessity. Huma massages her face with a hydrating moisturiser
Video: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma takes an adequate amount of under eye cream on her index finger and rubs it under her eyes to reduce puffiness and prevent dark circles
Under Eye Cream
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma ends her post packup skincare routine by hydrating her lips with a lip balm
Lip Balm
