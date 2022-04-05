Beauty

apr 05, 2022

Huma Qureshi’s skincare routine

Cleanse

Video: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma starts by cleansing her face with micellar water in order to remove dirt, makeup, and oil and help clear out her pores

Double Cleanse

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma believes in double cleansing her face. After using micellar water, she also cleanses her face with a makeup balm to get rid of any leftover makeup

After double cleansing her face, Huma wipes her face with a towel soaked in hot water and then pats her face dry

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Hot Towel

After patting her face dry, Huma puts on a hydrating sheet mask and relaxes for 10 minutes

Sheet Mask

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

After removing the sheet mask, she rubs in the excess serum and lets it soak into her skin

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Excess Serum

Moisturise

Video: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Moisturising your face is an absolute necessity. Huma massages her face with a hydrating moisturiser

Video: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma takes an adequate amount of under eye cream on her index finger and rubs it under her eyes to reduce puffiness and prevent dark circles

Under Eye Cream

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma ends her post packup skincare routine by hydrating her lips with a lip balm

Lip Balm 

