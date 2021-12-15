Huma Qureshi’s edgy fashion drops
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 15, 2021
Bright as the stars!
Huma finds a wonderful way to keep up with the spirit of the wedding season by wearing an ivory sequin saree with a full-sleeved blouse and cut-outs on the shoulder
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Romantic silhouette
She took a plunge on the satin dress trend and opted for an ivory wrap dress with a thigh-high slit
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Wedding season style inspo
Huma looks gorgeous in this intricately embellished ivory lehenga set
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Chic winter style
The diva styles her off-white crop sweater with a thigh-high black skirt featuring a side slit
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Stylish in black
Adding punch to even a plain attire, Huma wore a black short dress with a matching long shrug
Video: Pinkvilla
The actress, who loves wearing kaftan, slipped in a floral grey number from Falguni & Shane Peacock
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Kaftan love
Fusion fashion
Huma rocks the fusion look by slipping into this black slip dress with an asymmetrical hem teamed with a green silk cape
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
The star looked sensational in this intricately embellished belted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline
Shimmery jumpsuit
Video: Pinkvilla
Effusing the old-world charm in this white-layered fringe dress with faux fur detailing over the shoulder
Fringe fun
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Giving out major disco vibes in this blue-purple tinted sequin dress, she paired it with a black tasselled blazer
Dazzling in sequin short dress
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ayushmann Khurrana's stylish looks