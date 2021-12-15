Huma Qureshi’s edgy fashion drops

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 15, 2021

Bright as the stars!

Huma finds a wonderful way to keep up with the spirit of the wedding season by wearing an ivory sequin saree with a full-sleeved blouse and cut-outs on the shoulder

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Romantic silhouette

She took a plunge on the satin dress trend and opted for an ivory wrap dress with a thigh-high slit

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

 Wedding season style inspo

Huma looks gorgeous in this intricately embellished ivory lehenga set

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Chic winter style

The diva styles her off-white crop sweater with a thigh-high black skirt featuring a side slit

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Stylish in black

Adding punch to even a plain attire, Huma wore a black short dress with a matching long shrug

Video: Pinkvilla

The actress, who loves wearing kaftan, slipped in a floral grey number from Falguni & Shane Peacock

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Kaftan love

Fusion fashion

Huma rocks the fusion look by slipping into this black slip dress with an asymmetrical hem teamed with a green silk cape

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

The star looked sensational in this intricately embellished belted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline

Shimmery jumpsuit

Video: Pinkvilla

Effusing the old-world charm in this white-layered fringe dress with faux fur detailing over the shoulder

Fringe fun

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Giving out major disco vibes in this blue-purple tinted sequin dress, she paired it with a black tasselled blazer

Dazzling in sequin short dress

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

