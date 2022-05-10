Fashion

Joyce Joyson

may 10, 2022

Huma Qureshi's ethnic style diaries

Dazzling in black

Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Kkarmaa Studio Instagram

Huma Qureshi brings the best of traditional and contemporary in this black silver embellished kurta paired with matching pants

Elegant to the core!

Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Ajay Kadam Instagram

The actress looks enchanting in this sublime pastel blue embroidered anarkali set from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock

Reminiscent of a garden, the actress wore a romantic pink floral saree with a full-sleeved blouse and a sheer cape

Image: Huma S Qureshi/Chandrahas Prabhu

Romantic touch

Huma wore a black salwar suit with a matching sheer dupatta adorned with gold beads and zari work

Breathtaking in black

Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Mayur Butwani

We can't get enough of her in this glamorous sequin ivory saree styled with a plunging V-neckline blouse with cut-outs on the shoulder

Image: Huma S Qureshi/Chandrahas Prabhu

Shine on!

Dreamy

Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Anurag Kabbur Instagram

Looking absolutely magical in this intricately embroidered ivory and silver lehenga embossed with resham threadwork

Simple yet significant

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Decked up in a peachy-orange ethnic suit and the diva styled it with a dual-toned, embroidered dupatta

Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Wearing a yellow anarkali with minimal gold work, she teamed it with a matching churidar and a printed dupatta

Bright and beautiful

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Huma looks a sight for sore eyes in this white anarkali suit decked with mirror-work. She teamed it with a matching sheer dupatta and churidar

Alluring aura

Lastly, she wore a pristine white ethnic set featuring a short kurta, cropped bottoms and a dupatta wrapped around her neck

Chic ethnic outfit

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

