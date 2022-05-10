Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 10, 2022
Huma Qureshi's ethnic style diaries
Dazzling in black
Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Kkarmaa Studio Instagram
Huma Qureshi brings the best of traditional and contemporary in this black silver embellished kurta paired with matching pants
Elegant to the core!
Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Ajay Kadam Instagram
The actress looks enchanting in this sublime pastel blue embroidered anarkali set from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock
Reminiscent of a garden, the actress wore a romantic pink floral saree with a full-sleeved blouse and a sheer cape
Image: Huma S Qureshi/Chandrahas Prabhu
Romantic touch
Huma wore a black salwar suit with a matching sheer dupatta adorned with gold beads and zari work
Breathtaking in black
Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Mayur Butwani
We can't get enough of her in this glamorous sequin ivory saree styled with a plunging V-neckline blouse with cut-outs on the shoulder
Image: Huma S Qureshi/Chandrahas Prabhu
Shine on!
Dreamy
Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Anurag Kabbur Instagram
Looking absolutely magical in this intricately embroidered ivory and silver lehenga embossed with resham threadwork
Simple yet significant
Decked up in a peachy-orange ethnic suit and the diva styled it with a dual-toned, embroidered dupatta
Image: Huma S Qureshi/ Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Wearing a yellow anarkali with minimal gold work, she teamed it with a matching churidar and a printed dupatta
Bright and beautiful
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Huma looks a sight for sore eyes in this white anarkali suit decked with mirror-work. She teamed it with a matching sheer dupatta and churidar
Alluring aura
Lastly, she wore a pristine white ethnic set featuring a short kurta, cropped bottoms and a dupatta wrapped around her neck
Chic ethnic outfit
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
