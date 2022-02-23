Fashion
Huma Qureshi’s inimitable style game
Sporty vibe
Shackets are having a major moment right now, and Huma decided to go for a white-hued ensemble and styled it with a matching bralette and joggers
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Is there anything better than an LBD when you want to party the night away? The diva amped up the look by throwing in a black blazer
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Sexy LBD
Next, she upped the glamour quotient by slipping into a shiny beige gown with gathered details
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Shine and shimmer
Stripes are the sure-shot way to amp up your power dressing look, as here in this black and white pantsuit styled with a matching waistcoat
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Boss babe
Huma slipped into a pink and red flowy gown that came with dramatic sleeves and a thigh-high slit detail
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Fetching
When she is not going for a breezy gown, you will often spot her in a sequin mini dress. This time she opted for a black number with statement sleeves
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Party-ready
The Maharani actress wore a black cropped denim jacket with tasseled over sleeves and teamed it with a matching sheer top, yoga pants and boots
Video: Pinkvilla
Monochrome look
In case you didn't know, blazer dresses have been updated with puffy shoulders like this purple one donned by the diva
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Pleasing purple
She wears the classic denim-on-denim look with a twist by opting for a cropped jacket with patchwork and matching denims styled with a white bralette
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Denim is love
Lastly, she went for a monochrome look by opting for a black cropped blazer and paired it with a mini faux leather skirt with an asymmetrical hemline
mage: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Winsome in black
