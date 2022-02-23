Fashion

Huma Qureshi’s inimitable style game

Sporty vibe

Shackets are having a major moment right now, and Huma decided to go for a white-hued ensemble and styled it with a matching bralette and joggers

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Is there anything better than an LBD when you want to party the night away? The diva amped up the look by throwing in a black blazer

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Sexy LBD

Next, she upped the glamour quotient by slipping into a shiny beige gown with gathered details

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Shine and shimmer

Stripes are the sure-shot way to amp up your power dressing look, as here in this black and white pantsuit styled with a matching waistcoat

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Boss babe

Huma slipped into a pink and red flowy gown that came with dramatic sleeves and a thigh-high slit detail

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Fetching

When she is not going for a breezy gown, you will often spot her in a sequin mini dress. This time she opted for a black number with statement sleeves

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Party-ready

The Maharani actress wore a black cropped denim jacket with tasseled over sleeves and teamed it with a matching sheer top, yoga pants and boots

Video: Pinkvilla

Monochrome look

In case you didn't know, blazer dresses have been updated with puffy shoulders like this purple one donned by the diva

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Pleasing purple

She wears the classic denim-on-denim look with a twist by opting for a cropped jacket with patchwork and matching denims styled with a white bralette

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Denim is love

Lastly, she went for a monochrome look by opting for a black cropped blazer and paired it with a mini faux leather skirt with an asymmetrical hemline

mage: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Winsome in black

