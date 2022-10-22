pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 22, 2022
FASHION
Huma Qureshi's
Love for red outfits
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
A red dress is hard to ignore! Tapping into its power, Huma Qureshi looked incredible in a sleeveless dress that came with a plunging neckline featuring criss-cross detail and a slit.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
For those who didn't know it, she is a die-hard fan of red-hued outfits like this pleated gown bearing dramatic sleeves and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Striking a bold yet edgy look in this cold shoulder, high-neck floaty dress that came with balloon sleeves.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Wearing an easy-breezy, floral set comprising of a crop top, flared skirt and a cape.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Her obsession with red colour knows no bounds, here she went out for a red, monochrome pantsuit that features a cape-like coat styled with an orange bodysuit.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Dressed up in a red sequin pantsuit, the actress gave her monochromatic ensemble a chic spin by teaming it with a red turtle neck top.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Huma gave off boho-chic vibes in this orangish, red-ruffled short dress that featured V-neckline and flouncy sleeves.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
The actress opted for a red, shirt dress that came with a back cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
She adds a punch to her all-black look comprising of a black high-neck sweater, leggings and boots by throwing up a red trenchcoat.
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
The actress looked lovely in a red, full-length gown that featured collared details, frills at the hem and a fabric belt that cinched her waist.
