Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 22, 2022

FASHION

Huma Qureshi's
 Love for red outfits

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

A red dress is hard to ignore! Tapping into its power, Huma Qureshi looked incredible in a sleeveless dress that came with a plunging neckline featuring criss-cross detail and a slit.

Bombshell in red

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

For those who didn't know it, she is a die-hard fan of red-hued outfits like this pleated gown bearing dramatic sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Pleated gown

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Striking a bold yet edgy look in this cold shoulder, high-neck floaty dress that came with balloon sleeves.

Bold and beautiful

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Wearing an easy-breezy, floral set comprising of a crop top, flared skirt and a cape.

Floral allure

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Her obsession with red colour knows no bounds, here she went out for a red, monochrome pantsuit that features a cape-like coat styled with an orange bodysuit.

Boss babe

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Dressed up in a red sequin pantsuit, the actress gave her monochromatic ensemble a chic spin by teaming it with a red turtle neck top.

Power dressing

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Huma gave off boho-chic vibes in this orangish, red-ruffled short dress that featured V-neckline and flouncy sleeves.

Chic look

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

The actress opted for a red, shirt dress that came with a back cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit.

Stylish diva

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

She adds a punch to her all-black look comprising of a black high-neck sweater, leggings and boots by throwing up a red trenchcoat.

Red for the win!

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

The actress looked lovely in a red, full-length gown that featured collared details, frills at the hem and a fabric belt that cinched her waist.

Romantic dress

