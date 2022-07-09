Heading 3

Huma Qureshi's striking earrings

Joyce Joyson

JUly 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma Qureshi is always on the lookout for trendy accessories to up her style quotient like these dramatic, statement gold earrings.

Quirky style

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Akshay Rathod

The heart-shaped gold earrings not just look adorable but lend a playful touch to her stunning gown.

Heart-shaped earrings

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Continuing to impress us with her jewellery choices, the actress went for dainty earrings encrusted with diamonds and ruby accents.

Minimal accessories

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

She decked up in a black ethnic outfit and rounded off her look with exquisite silver chandbalis adorned with tiny pearls.

Traditional earrings

The actress is rarely seen without her modish gold earrings like these small ones with a unique design.

Chunky earrings

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Kkarmaa Studio

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Known for her off-beat styling, the actress wore long oxidised silver earrings with her red floral set.

Dangling earrings

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

We love Huma's high-fashion looks and this one is surely one of them! She upped the ante by donning a matching pair of black, round stone-studded earrings.

Embellished studs

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

The actress accessorised her breezy lilac kaftan with dazzling, stoned-adorned hoop earrings that mimicked the colours of her outfit.

Chic hoops

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Mayur Butwani

Looking her traditional best in this black salwar suit, Huma complemented her attire with golden dangler earrings beautified with polki, uncut diamonds and pearls.

Royal jewels

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma casts a spell on us by decorating her ear lobes with endearing, flower-shaped blue earrings.

Floral design

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets

Click Here