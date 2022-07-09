Heading 3
Huma Qureshi's striking earrings
Joyce Joyson
JUly 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma Qureshi is always on the lookout for trendy accessories to up her style quotient like these dramatic, statement gold earrings.
Quirky style
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Akshay Rathod
The heart-shaped gold earrings not just look adorable but lend a playful touch to her stunning gown.
Heart-shaped earrings
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Continuing to impress us with her jewellery choices, the actress went for dainty earrings encrusted with diamonds and ruby accents.
Minimal accessories
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
She decked up in a black ethnic outfit and rounded off her look with exquisite silver chandbalis adorned with tiny pearls.
Traditional earrings
The actress is rarely seen without her modish gold earrings like these small ones with a unique design.
Chunky earrings
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Kkarmaa Studio
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Known for her off-beat styling, the actress wore long oxidised silver earrings with her red floral set.
Dangling earrings
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography
We love Huma's high-fashion looks and this one is surely one of them! She upped the ante by donning a matching pair of black, round stone-studded earrings.
Embellished studs
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
The actress accessorised her breezy lilac kaftan with dazzling, stoned-adorned hoop earrings that mimicked the colours of her outfit.
Chic hoops
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Photo: Mayur Butwani
Looking her traditional best in this black salwar suit, Huma complemented her attire with golden dangler earrings beautified with polki, uncut diamonds and pearls.
Royal jewels
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma casts a spell on us by decorating her ear lobes with endearing, flower-shaped blue earrings.
Floral design
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets