Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 05, 2024
Huma Qureshi’s Stunning Outfits
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
Huma stunned in this coral red blazer look; paired alongside a matching crop top and wide legged denims
#1
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
Qureshi’s white embroidered ensemble is classic! She paired it with a white blazer to enhance the look
#2
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
The Maharani actress loves her blazers! She looked stunning in this peachy ensemble; consisting of a white crop top, skirt and a blazer
#3
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
The critically acclaimed actress looked ravishing in this emerald green traditional attire, accessorized with statement earrings and a wavy hairstyle
#4
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
Huma slayed in this black and white formal attire, paired with beautiful accessories and a sleek straight hairstyle
#5
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
#6
The Gangs of Wasseypur actress looked ethereal in this butter yellow embellished traditional attire
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
A stunning ivory traditional attire can never go wrong! Qureshi accessorized her look with an emerald green potli bag and matching earrings
#7
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
The beautiful diva looked like a disco ball in this mesmerizing blingy saree
#8
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
The Tarla actress wore a classic white pantsuit; consisting of a white vest top, formal trousers and a blazer to complete the look
#9
Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq
Tangerine is the most trendy color to rock a pantsuit, just like Huma’s impeccable look!
#10
