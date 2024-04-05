Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 05, 2024

Huma Qureshi’s Stunning Outfits 

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

Huma stunned in this coral red blazer look; paired alongside a matching crop top and wide legged denims

#1

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

Qureshi’s white embroidered ensemble is classic! She paired it with a white blazer to enhance the look

#2

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

The Maharani actress loves her blazers! She looked stunning in this peachy ensemble; consisting of a white crop top, skirt and a blazer

#3

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

The critically acclaimed actress looked ravishing in this emerald green traditional attire, accessorized with statement earrings and a wavy hairstyle

#4

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

Huma slayed in this black and white formal attire, paired with beautiful accessories and a sleek straight hairstyle 

#5

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

#6

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress looked ethereal in this butter yellow embellished traditional attire

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

A stunning ivory traditional attire can never go wrong! Qureshi accessorized her look with an emerald green potli bag and matching earrings

#7

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

The beautiful diva looked like a disco ball in this mesmerizing blingy saree

#8

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

The Tarla actress wore a classic white pantsuit; consisting of a white vest top, formal trousers and a blazer to complete the look 

#9

Image source- Instagram@iamhumaq

Tangerine is the most trendy color to rock a pantsuit, just like Huma’s impeccable look! 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here