Joyce Joyson
FEB 03, 2022
Huma Qureshi’s unconventional style
Boho vibes
Kaftans are the epitome of easy glamour, and Huma Qureshi slipped into a lilac embellished bralette and teamed it with a matching kaftan
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Next, she gives the classic pantsuit a twist by wearing a leopard print green set and styled it with a matching plunging neckline bralette
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Wild and chic
We loved her peppy orange dress to the core, featuring a deep V-neckline and puffy sleeves
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Burst of energy
When you want to stick to basics and still usher in the all-eyes-this-way vibe, go for black wide-pants and style it with a white shirt and a waistcoat like Huma
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Turn to basics
Huma went for a black salwar suit adorned with gold beads and paired it with a sheer-silk dupatta lined with golden zari
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Winsome in black
She loves to push fashion boundaries and gives her own spin to a beige pantsuit by styling it with an orange top
Video: Pinkvilla
A pop of orange
The actress takes her style game notches on higher by donning a lilac floral printed sweatshirt and matching trousers
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Pastel play
The actress rocked a black jumpsuit that bore metallic accents and came with a plunging neckline
Video: Pinkvilla
Edgy look
The diva looks every bit ravishing in this shimmery black mini dress that came with full-sleeves, and wrap-style detail
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Smoldering in black
Huma makes a strong case for tonal dressing by wearing a sweatshirt and matching comfy pants in varying tones of lilac
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Aces tonal dressing
