Fashion

Joyce Joyson

FEB 03, 2022

Huma Qureshi’s unconventional style

Heading 3

 Boho vibes

Kaftans are the epitome of easy glamour, and Huma Qureshi slipped into a lilac embellished bralette and teamed it with a matching kaftan

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Next, she gives the classic pantsuit a twist by wearing a leopard print green set and styled it with a matching plunging neckline bralette

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

 Wild and chic

We loved her peppy orange dress to the core, featuring a deep V-neckline and puffy sleeves

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Burst of energy

When you want to stick to basics and still usher in the all-eyes-this-way vibe, go for black wide-pants and style it with a white shirt and a waistcoat like Huma

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Turn to basics

Huma went for a black salwar suit adorned with gold beads and paired it with a sheer-silk dupatta lined with golden zari

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Winsome in black

She loves to push fashion boundaries and gives her own spin to a beige pantsuit by styling it with an orange top

Video: Pinkvilla

A pop of orange

The actress takes her style game notches on higher by donning a lilac floral printed sweatshirt and matching trousers

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Pastel play

The actress rocked a black jumpsuit that bore metallic accents and came with a plunging neckline

Video: Pinkvilla

Edgy look

The diva looks every bit ravishing in this shimmery black mini dress that came with full-sleeves, and wrap-style detail

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Smoldering in black

Huma makes a strong case for tonal dressing by wearing a sweatshirt and matching comfy pants in varying tones of lilac

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Aces tonal dressing

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-Town celebs who host reality shows

Click Here