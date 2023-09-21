pinkvilla
Iconic Fashion Trends Ft Kardashians
Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
The tight and body-conforming clothes gained immense popularity for the Kardashians. From dresses to pencil skirts, the Kar-Jenner sisters always show off their grace in this classy style
Bodycon
Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram
The Kardashians stormed into the fashion industry with this bold style. Started by Kim Kardashian, the Kar-Jenner clan influenced the entire world to embrace this style
Sheer Tops
Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
long coats
Long coats were regarded as formal and casual clothing before the Kardashians gave a bold and glamorous touch to it
Image: Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram
From swimsuits to dresses, the Kar-Jenner clan made these tones an ideal choice for this generation
Neutral Shades
Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram
The Kar-Jenner clan enhanced the popularity of the one-piece swimsuits as a comfy and sexy replacement for typical two-piece bikinis
One-piece Swimsuits
Image: Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram
Although this trend was previously aced by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, the Kardashians reintroduced this style in 2013 making it enormously popular all over the world
Double Denim
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
Kylie Jenner made the full-pouted lips a world-famous trend. However, this popular trend was accompanied by heavy criticism
Full Lips
Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
This jaw-dropping unique hairstyle of the Kardashians soon became one of the most prominent trends in Hollywood
Wet hair
Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram
The Kar-Jenners never shy away from adding funky colours to their hair. The youngest of the clan, Kylie has mastered this style
Coloured hair
Image: Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram
Initially popularised by Princess Diana, these super comfy and sporty shorts have gained immense popularity in today's world thanks to the Kardashians
Bike Shorts
