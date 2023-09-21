Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Ishita Gupta

Fashion

September 21, 2023

Iconic Fashion Trends Ft Kardashians

Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

The tight and body-conforming clothes gained immense popularity for the Kardashians. From dresses to pencil skirts, the Kar-Jenner sisters always show off their grace in this classy style

Bodycon

Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram

The Kardashians stormed into the fashion industry with this bold style. Started by Kim Kardashian, the Kar-Jenner clan influenced the entire world to embrace this style

Sheer Tops

Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

long coats

Long coats were regarded as formal and casual clothing before the Kardashians gave a bold and glamorous touch to it 

Image: Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram

From swimsuits to dresses, the Kar-Jenner clan made these tones an ideal choice for this generation

Neutral Shades

Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram

The Kar-Jenner clan enhanced the popularity of the one-piece swimsuits as a comfy and sexy replacement for typical two-piece bikinis

One-piece Swimsuits

Image: Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram

Although this trend was previously aced by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, the Kardashians reintroduced this style in 2013 making it enormously popular all over the world 

Double Denim

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

Kylie Jenner made the full-pouted lips a world-famous trend. However, this popular trend was accompanied by heavy criticism

Full Lips

Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

This jaw-dropping unique hairstyle of the Kardashians soon became one of the most prominent trends in Hollywood 

Wet hair

Image: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

The Kar-Jenners never shy away from adding funky colours to their hair. The youngest of the clan, Kylie has mastered this style 

Coloured hair

Image: Kourtney Kardashian’s  Instagram

Initially popularised by Princess Diana, these super comfy and sporty shorts have gained immense popularity in today's world thanks to the Kardashians

Bike Shorts

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here