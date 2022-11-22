Heading 3

Ileana D'cruz
in beach outfits

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She sported a black bikini top with a skirt, and a hat while lounging on a hammock looking all adorable.

Swingin’ away

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

The actress looks stunning in a white bikini, and her short hair adds to how appealing she already looks.

Divine White

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She relaxed in a blue bikini set, a white shrug, and beautiful sunglasses aiming to mimic the mood and hues of the water.

Keeping it cool 

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She chose leopard print sunglasses and a plain white turtleneck top to keep the outfit casual for a day out.

Leopard Prints

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She amazed us all by sporting this red bikini set showing off her toned abs and legs.

Red Joy

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

While enjoying the sun, she put on a white bikini set with a dainty silver body necklace that looked amazing.

Ocean look 

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She donned a floral dress with a bow and a deep plunge neckline to keep her appearance exciting and stylish.

Florals and Frocks 

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

Looking all sassy, she chose sparkly eye makeup to add a touch of glam while still looking fierce in the leopard print coat.

Night Look 

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She sported an orange and pink bikini outfit, raising the bar for hotness, and we all gasped in awe.

Hotness Alert 

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

She opted for a plain yellow bikini set to lounge on the beach and display her bronzed physique.

Beach Look

