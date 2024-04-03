Heading 3
Ileana D’Cruz’ Stunning Apparels
Ileana stunned in a maroon slit backless dress and proudly showed off her baby bump
Royal Indeed! Ileana slayed in this stunning off shoulder gown; she looked no less than a royal princess
D’ Cruz’ dual tone silk saree is classy and elegant; she paired it alongside a simple blouse and huge earrings
The Barfi actress is all smiles as she poses in a dark beige pant suit, paired alongside a white top and heels
A shimmery maroon gown with a plunging neckline is a perfect outfit for elegant affairs
The Main Tera Hero Actress donned a black ensemble; consisting of a stunning embellished skirt and a simple plunging neckline blouse; accessorized with a diamond choker
Ileana’s pink sharara suit is a perfect pick for traditional affairs; she accessorized her look with huge jhumkas
D’Cruz wore a one shoulder asymmetrical lemon yellow ensemble and accessorized her look with silver oxidized jewelry and a low bun
The Mubarakan Actress wore this stunning gown that had a cape detailing and was adorned with a plunging neckline
Ileana’s stunning white ensemble made her look heavenly gorgeous; her outfit consisted of a stunning bralette top, skirt and a matching shirt to complete the look
