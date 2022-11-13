IN PICS: Alia Bhatt sans makeup
Nov 13, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
New mommy Alia looked pretty sans makeup as she happily posed with her 'wonderfully weird ladies'.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia ditched the makeup and let the rays of sunshine do the magic.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia flashed her million-dollar smile and natural glow while enjoying nature.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Just a lip balm can make Alia look pretty.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and Shaheen flaunt their no-makeup looks in this sunkissed picture.
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked all things beautiful sans makeup and a white polo-neck sweatshirt.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
When Alia shared this unfiltered picture of herself clicked by her then-boyfriend and now husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia rocked her beach look as she wore a blue bikini with no makeup.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress showed off her flawless skin in this candid click.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
When Alia clicked a no-makeup selfie in a black t-shirt and a cap stolen from Ranbir.
