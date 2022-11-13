Heading 3

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt sans makeup

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

New mommy Alia looked pretty sans makeup as she happily posed with her 'wonderfully weird ladies'.

Wonderful ladies

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia ditched the makeup and let the rays of sunshine do the magic. 

Sunkissed

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia flashed her million-dollar smile and natural glow while enjoying nature.

Natural beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Just a lip balm can make Alia look pretty. 

Selfie affair

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Shaheen flaunt their no-makeup looks in this sunkissed picture.

Sisters before misters

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked all things beautiful sans makeup and a white polo-neck sweatshirt. 

Raw and beautiful

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

When Alia shared this unfiltered picture of herself clicked by her then-boyfriend and now husband Ranbir Kapoor.

PDA goals

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia rocked her beach look as she wore a blue bikini with no makeup. 

Beach bum

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress showed off her flawless skin in this candid click.

Candid

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

When Alia clicked a no-makeup selfie in a black t-shirt and a cap stolen from Ranbir. 

Black love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here