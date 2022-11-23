IN PICS: Kajol sans makeup
NOV 23, 2022
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol let her smile complete her look as she posed with her mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol dropped a quirky no-makeup selfie post celebrating her birthday with family.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol looks all things pretty in this unfiltered selfie.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol aced the skincare routine challenge like a pro. Her skin looks flawless and how.
Image: Kajol Instagram
When Kajol teased fans by posting her own adorable airport selfie dressed in an ethnic outfit with no makeup.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol decided to ditch her makeup for a clean, clear and natural carfie.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol opted for a no-makeup look during her outing with her mom in Singapore.
Like mother,
like daughter
Image: Kajol Instagram
When Kajol, donning a no-makeup look, made her husband Ajay Devgn take yet another selfie during their holiday.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol decided to ditch the makeup and complete her look with just a single stroke of a black liner.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol completed her vacay look with her charming smile and a nude lip shade.
