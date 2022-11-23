Heading 3

IN PICS: Kajol sans makeup

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol let her smile complete her look as she posed with her mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa.

Beautiful ladies

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol dropped a quirky no-makeup selfie post celebrating her birthday with family.

Birthday fun

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol looks all things pretty in this unfiltered selfie.

Unfiltered 

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol aced the skincare routine challenge like a pro. Her skin looks flawless and how. 

Flawless

Image: Kajol Instagram

When Kajol teased fans by posting her own adorable airport selfie dressed in an ethnic outfit with no makeup.

Airport selfie

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol decided to ditch her makeup for a clean, clear and natural carfie. 

Clean and clear

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol opted for a no-makeup look during her outing with her mom in Singapore.

Like mother,
like daughter 

Image: Kajol Instagram

When Kajol, donning a no-makeup look, made her husband Ajay Devgn take yet another selfie during their holiday. 

Vacay diaries

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol decided to ditch the makeup and complete her look with just a single stroke of a black liner.

Natural beauty

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol completed her vacay look with her charming smile and a nude lip shade. 

Smile and repeat

