Heading 3

IN PICS: Kartik Aaryan's swagger style

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

OCT 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik rocked a blue shirt with matching pants like a pro. His chiselled jawline and sunglasses made it even more cooler!

Cool stud

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik looked all things dapper as he wore a black t-shirt with a denim jacket and ripped denim jeans.

Dapper dude

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik rocked the formal look perfectly in this one!

Suit it up

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The actor sported a cool t-shirt with ripped denim jeans on his European vacay. 

Sunkissed beauty

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik aced an all-white suit with matching sneakers to the T. We can't take our eyes off this paww-dorable video of him and his furry friends.

White love

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

This proves that he can rock a desi outfit just like he does with casual or formal outfits. 

Desi boy

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

In this one, Kartik is seen sporting a funky printed shirt with black pants and quirky sunnies. His stubble beard and spiked hair are dishing out major goals! 

Party ready

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The actor opted for a casual printed shirt teamed with a mustard coloured blazer and denim jeans. He completed his look with a messy hairdo and a delicate chain. 

Cool and casual

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik donned a sporty look as he wore a white t-shirt with a cool orange jacket and matching joggers. 

Sporty and fun

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik wore a funky printed shirt and denim jeans during his Goa vacay. But his messy hair look has our attention. 

Hot mess

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here