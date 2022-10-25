IN PICS: Kartik Aaryan's swagger style
Sneha
Hiro
OCT 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik rocked a blue shirt with matching pants like a pro. His chiselled jawline and sunglasses made it even more cooler!
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik looked all things dapper as he wore a black t-shirt with a denim jacket and ripped denim jeans.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik rocked the formal look perfectly in this one!
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor sported a cool t-shirt with ripped denim jeans on his European vacay.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik aced an all-white suit with matching sneakers to the T. We can't take our eyes off this paww-dorable video of him and his furry friends.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
This proves that he can rock a desi outfit just like he does with casual or formal outfits.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
In this one, Kartik is seen sporting a funky printed shirt with black pants and quirky sunnies. His stubble beard and spiked hair are dishing out major goals!
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor opted for a casual printed shirt teamed with a mustard coloured blazer and denim jeans. He completed his look with a messy hairdo and a delicate chain.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik donned a sporty look as he wore a white t-shirt with a cool orange jacket and matching joggers.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik wore a funky printed shirt and denim jeans during his Goa vacay. But his messy hair look has our attention.
