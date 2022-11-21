IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan
Sans makeup
NOV 21, 2022
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara headed out to enjoy a beach day in Goa with Varun Dhawan in a red bikini. She decided to ditch the makeup.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is a natural beauty and this picture from her Kashmir outing says it all.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress let the golden hour complete her casual look.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara wore a chic bikini and opted for a no-makeup look to hit the beach.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked like a vision in white as she posed with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara’s face looked red like cherries as she enjoyed the snow-capped mountains in Kashmir.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The star kid stunned in her winter outfit styled with no makeup while enjoying serene nature.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked pretty in a pink salwar suit. She decided to go without makeup in this one.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara’s affair with the golden hour is never-ending.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Throwback to Sara’s beach mornings in a chic outfit and a no-makeup look.
