IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan
 Sans makeup

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara headed out to enjoy a beach day in Goa with Varun Dhawan in a red bikini. She decided to ditch the makeup. 

Beach day

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is a natural beauty and this picture from her Kashmir outing says it all.

Natural beauty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress let the golden hour complete her casual look.

Sunkissed

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara wore a chic bikini and opted for a no-makeup look to hit the beach. 

Beach bum

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked like a vision in white as she posed with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh. 

Sibling love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s face looked red like cherries as she enjoyed the snow-capped mountains in Kashmir. 

Snow mornings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The star kid stunned in her winter outfit styled with no makeup while enjoying serene nature.

Nature lover

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked pretty in a pink salwar suit. She decided to go without makeup in this one. 

Go desi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s affair with the golden hour is never-ending. 

Sunshine girl

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Throwback to Sara’s beach mornings in a chic outfit and a no-makeup look.

Pose and repeat

