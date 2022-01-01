In PICS: Shraddha Kapoor
sans makeup
Sneha Hiro
NOV 10 , 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Cutie patootie
Shraddha has never shied away from showing her real self to the world. In this one, she ditched the makeup and let her charming smile do the magic!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Glowing beauty
Shraddha was seen flaunting her natural glow in this one
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The chashma swag
The actress looked all things cute in her 'chashmish' look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sibling bond
Brother-Sister duo Shraddha and Siddhanth are all smiles for the camera
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
We totally love this nerdy look of Shraddha!
Nerd alert
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Raw and beautiful
Shraddha needs no makeup and this beautiful picture from Maldives proves it all
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Paww-dorable
When Shraddha rocked her no-makeup look in a causal outfit while chilling with her furry friend, Shyloh
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Beach day
In this one, the star kid looked like a breath of fresh air while chilling by the beach
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pose and repeat
Shraddha looked bright and gorgeous in this selfie
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sunkissed
Natural sunlight is enough to make Shraddha look simply beautiful
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish gym pants