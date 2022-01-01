Heading 3

In PICS: Shraddha Kapoor

sans makeup

Sneha Hiro

NOV 10 , 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Cutie patootie

Shraddha has never shied away from showing her real self to the world. In this one, she ditched the makeup and let her charming smile do the magic!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Glowing beauty

Shraddha was seen flaunting her natural glow in this one

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The chashma swag

The actress looked all things cute in her 'chashmish' look

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sibling bond

Brother-Sister duo Shraddha and Siddhanth are all smiles for the camera

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

We totally love this nerdy look of Shraddha!

Nerd alert

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Raw and beautiful

Shraddha needs no makeup and this beautiful picture from Maldives proves it all

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Paww-dorable

When Shraddha rocked her no-makeup look in a causal outfit while chilling with her furry friend, Shyloh

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Beach day

In this one, the star kid looked like a breath of fresh air while chilling by the beach

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Pose and repeat

Shraddha looked bright and gorgeous in this selfie

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sunkissed

Natural sunlight is enough to make Shraddha look simply beautiful

