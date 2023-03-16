Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 16, 2023

Indian Celebs And Their Tattoos

Deepika Padukone flaunted her new tattoo 82*E as she introduced Naatu Naatu at the Oscars

Image Source: 82e.official Instagram

DP’s New Tattoo At The Oscars

Image Source: Jahnvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor got inked a handwritten note written by her mother, Late Sridevi

Tribute To Mom

Khushi Kapoor adorns herself with chic and classy tattoos 

Image Source: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Floral Minimalism

Priyanka Chopra got the infamous “daddy’s lil girl’ on her wrist after her father’s demise

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Once a daddy’s girl, always a daddy’s girl

Image Source:Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Ideal Family Man

Akshay Kumar has the name of his son, daughter and wife all across his body, setting goals as the ideal husband and father

Naga Chaitanya following his marriage with Samantha had gotten their wedding date inked on his finger in Morse Code

Image Source: Naga Chaitanya's Instagram

Love Has Its Own Language

Nayanthara had ex-boyfriend Prabhudeva’s initial inked on her arm. Post breakup she modified it into ‘positivity’

Image Source: Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram

P for Positivity

Parineeti Chopra got herself a flock of birds flying tattoo representing freedom post Meri Pyaari Bindu wrap up

Image Source: Parineeti Chopra’s Twitter

‘Free Like A Bird’

Doting brother Arjun Kapoor got a tattoo of the initials for his sister Anshula

Image Source: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram 

Brother-Sister Love

Sushmita Sen inked with a Latin term ‘Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam’ on her left forearm meaning ‘I’ll either find a way or make one’

Image Source: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

She Does It All

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here