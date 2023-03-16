MAR 16, 2023
Indian Celebs And Their Tattoos
Deepika Padukone flaunted her new tattoo 82*E as she introduced Naatu Naatu at the Oscars
Image Source: 82e.official Instagram
DP’s New Tattoo At The Oscars
Image Source: Jahnvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Jahnvi Kapoor got inked a handwritten note written by her mother, Late Sridevi
Tribute To Mom
Khushi Kapoor adorns herself with chic and classy tattoos
Image Source: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Floral Minimalism
Priyanka Chopra got the infamous “daddy’s lil girl’ on her wrist after her father’s demise
Image Source: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Once a daddy’s girl, always a daddy’s girl
Image Source:Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Ideal Family Man
Akshay Kumar has the name of his son, daughter and wife all across his body, setting goals as the ideal husband and father
Naga Chaitanya following his marriage with Samantha had gotten their wedding date inked on his finger in Morse Code
Image Source: Naga Chaitanya's Instagram
Love Has Its Own Language
Nayanthara had ex-boyfriend Prabhudeva’s initial inked on her arm. Post breakup she modified it into ‘positivity’
Image Source: Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram
P for Positivity
Parineeti Chopra got herself a flock of birds flying tattoo representing freedom post Meri Pyaari Bindu wrap up
Image Source: Parineeti Chopra’s Twitter
‘Free Like A Bird’
Doting brother Arjun Kapoor got a tattoo of the initials for his sister Anshula
Image Source: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Brother-Sister Love
Sushmita Sen inked with a Latin term ‘Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam’ on her left forearm meaning ‘I’ll either find a way or make one’
Image Source: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
She Does It All
