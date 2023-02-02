Heading 3

FEB 02, 2023

Inside Adivi Sesh's stylish closet

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Major actor Adivi Sesh is not just a rising star, but he has also made quite an impression on the fashion mongers.

A budding fashionista

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

He made quite a few heads turn in a cream sherwani with a shimmering neckpiece during his sister's wedding.

Royal vibes

The HIT 2 actor looked both chic and comfy in a formal look with a red suit and black shades.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Love for formals

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

The Tollywood heartthrob made a strong case for desi looks in a blue sherwani over a white kurta and pajama.

The Indian swagger

Adivi Sesh aced the casual look in a blue T-shirt along with sports cap and shoes.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Keeping it casual

The Telugu star wore a simple kurta pajama, along with sunglasses as he visited a temple back in June 2022.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Desi avatar

The Goodachari star made quite an impression in a dark Denim Shirt and blue denim, along with brown shoes. 

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Denim love

Adivi Sesh aced another formal look as he graced an event for his film HIT: Case 2 back in November 2022.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

A style icon

Adivi Sesh flaunted his sassy side in this chic white suit, paired with a wristwatch, black loafers, and shades.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

The sassy side

Doesn't he look handsome is this semi formal look with a black T-shirt underneath a grey jacket, paired with black denims?

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Shades of Grey 

