FEB 02, 2023
Inside Adivi Sesh's stylish closet
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Major actor Adivi Sesh is not just a rising star, but he has also made quite an impression on the fashion mongers.
A budding fashionista
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
He made quite a few heads turn in a cream sherwani with a shimmering neckpiece during his sister's wedding.
Royal vibes
The HIT 2 actor looked both chic and comfy in a formal look with a red suit and black shades.
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Love for formals
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
The Tollywood heartthrob made a strong case for desi looks in a blue sherwani over a white kurta and pajama.
The Indian swagger
Adivi Sesh aced the casual look in a blue T-shirt along with sports cap and shoes.
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Keeping it casual
The Telugu star wore a simple kurta pajama, along with sunglasses as he visited a temple back in June 2022.
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Desi avatar
The Goodachari star made quite an impression in a dark Denim Shirt and blue denim, along with brown shoes.
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Denim love
Adivi Sesh aced another formal look as he graced an event for his film HIT: Case 2 back in November 2022.
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
A style icon
Adivi Sesh flaunted his sassy side in this chic white suit, paired with a wristwatch, black loafers, and shades.
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
The sassy side
Doesn't he look handsome is this semi formal look with a black T-shirt underneath a grey jacket, paired with black denims?
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Shades of Grey
