oct 19, 2021
Inside Kiara Advani’s vacation closet
To spend her days by the pool, Kiara Advani often styles her look with a sunshine hued strapless bikini, a long white cover-up and a straw beach hat
Her beach vacay wardrobe also consists of a playful printed red bikini top, a matching red sarong, funky sunglasses and a cool headscarf
Beach cover-ups are almost a thing about her vacation look and she likes to layer her two-piece with a classic beige crochet number
When surrounded by the serene wilderness around her, Kiara likes to keep her look casual and fuss-free by opting for some yoga pants, a tank top and hot pink accents
During her leisure days with her younger sister, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress keeps things breezy in a smocked beige midi dress
To enjoy her international vacation in Italy, Advani picks out a floral printed mini dress and accessorizes it with a fanny pouch bag, a fancy belt and quirky cat-eye frames
And her sunkissed picture in a yellow bralette and a headband makes us want to go on a vacation stat
Kiara Advani’s winter vacation wardrobe is mostly about a woolen coat, skinny fit jeans, combat boots and a furry scarf
Her night looks are usually about statement accessories and these pink knee-high boots serve as evidence!
And a pair of sunglasses and a patent sling bag often round up her chic yet sexy outdoor looks
