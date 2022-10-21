Heading 3

Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Prerna Verma

OCT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon’s lavender sheer saree

Kriti looked gorgeous in a lavender sheer saree as she arrived at Manish Malhotra’s party.

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan’s blingy lehenga

Sara looked royal in her golden blingy lehenga and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her.

Image: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set couple goals

Vicky and Katrina look made for each other and exude charm in their easy breezy traditional outfit.

Image: Pinkvilla

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shine bright

Mr. and Mrs. Bachchan arrived in bright colours for the Diwali celebration.

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor is a diva

Janhvi put her best fashion foot forward in a green blingy saree and looked perfect for the celebration.

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik Aaryan keeps it simple

Who said you need to go blingy to look festive-ready? Take cues from Kartik on how to slay even in simple colours

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya Roy Kapur is the man in black

Aditya looked handsome as ever in this trendy traditional outfit in this picture.

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday’s western twist to her traditional attire

Ananya wore palazzo pant and paired it with a bralette and layered it with a long coat. Indeed it made for quite a unique Diwali outfit.

Image: Pinkvilla

Suhana Khan’s sheer elegance

Suhana Khan is a star already and she was seen posing for the paparazzi.

Image: Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her toned midriff

Shanaya, who is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut, stunned in a sequined saree.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here