Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Prerna Verma
OCT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon’s lavender sheer saree
Kriti looked gorgeous in a lavender sheer saree as she arrived at Manish Malhotra’s party.
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan’s blingy lehenga
Sara looked royal in her golden blingy lehenga and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her.
Image: Pinkvilla
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set couple goals
Vicky and Katrina look made for each other and exude charm in their easy breezy traditional outfit.
Image: Pinkvilla
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shine bright
Mr. and Mrs. Bachchan arrived in bright colours for the Diwali celebration.
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor is a diva
Janhvi put her best fashion foot forward in a green blingy saree and looked perfect for the celebration.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik Aaryan keeps it simple
Who said you need to go blingy to look festive-ready? Take cues from Kartik on how to slay even in simple colours
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya Roy Kapur is the man in black
Aditya looked handsome as ever in this trendy traditional outfit in this picture.
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday’s western twist to her traditional attire
Ananya wore palazzo pant and paired it with a bralette and layered it with a long coat. Indeed it made for quite a unique Diwali outfit.
Image: Pinkvilla
Suhana Khan’s sheer elegance
Suhana Khan is a star already and she was seen posing for the paparazzi.
Image: Pinkvilla
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her toned midriff
Shanaya, who is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut, stunned in a sequined saree.