Heading 3
ENTERTAINMENT
Hardika Gupta
JAN 27, 2023
Inside pics from Masaba Gupta's wedding
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Mishra
The 'Newlyweds'
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
The newlyweds can't take their eyes off each other
Lost in each other's eyes
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba looked every inch a diva on her special day
The bride
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
She wore a pink lehenga teamed with a green dupatta and looked drop dead gorgeous
Ethnic beauty
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Here, the bride can be seen posing with her mother, Neena Gupta
Mother-Daughter moments
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Cricketer Viv Richards attended his daughter Masaba's wedding and was all smiles for the special day
Daddy's lil girl
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba and her family truly shells out major family goals
Family goals
