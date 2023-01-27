Heading 3

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Hardika Gupta

JAN 27, 2023

Inside pics from Masaba Gupta's wedding

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba Gupta tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Mishra

The 'Newlyweds'

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

The newlyweds can't take their eyes off each other

Lost in each other's eyes

Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks

Rakul Preet Singh is a stylish diva

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba looked every inch a diva on her special day

The bride

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

She wore a pink lehenga teamed with a green dupatta and looked drop dead gorgeous

Ethnic beauty

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Here, the bride can be seen posing with her mother, Neena Gupta

Mother-Daughter moments

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Cricketer Viv Richards attended his daughter Masaba's wedding and was all smiles for the special day

Daddy's lil girl

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba and her family truly shells out major family goals

Family goals

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here