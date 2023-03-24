Inspiring Alia Bhatt's Saree looks
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia looks dreamy in this custom chikankari Saree
Vintage Goddess
Source Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt aced this organza floral saree during the promotional events. This saree is a perfect go to for summers
Floral Love
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Polka Dot Saree
Another dreamy saree look for summers! Alia carried this polka dot saree with kundan earrings looking regal
Source: Stylebyami Instagram
Alia looks dazzling in this sari for Kiara's reception party
Wedding lookbook
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The 2 state actress looks elegant in this Kanjeevaram silk saree
Peacock Silk
Source: Stylebyami Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks regal in this silver metallic saree giving it a modern touch
Metallic Mayhem
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
This multi-colored Khadi saree is an evergreen classic look that Alia flaunts
Evergreen Khadi Saree
Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Sleek ponytail and oxidised earrings go perfectly fine with this Sabyasachi custom ruffle saree
Ruffles Saree
Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The Gangubai actress looks enchanting in this sheer embroidery saree
Embroidered saree
Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram
This golden saree is perfect for weddings and events
Golden shimmer look
Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Look at this sleek black and white saree look of the actress
Monochrome Beauty
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Another white organza saree look with yellow flower detailing looks dewy and sheen on Alia
Organza Saree look
