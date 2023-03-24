Heading 3

Inspiring Alia Bhatt's Saree looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi Malu

Fashion

mar 24, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 


Alia looks dreamy in this custom chikankari Saree

Vintage Goddess 

Source Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt aced this organza floral saree during the promotional events. This saree is a perfect go to for summers

 Floral Love 

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Polka Dot Saree

Another dreamy saree look for summers! Alia carried this polka dot saree with kundan earrings looking regal

Source: Stylebyami Instagram

Alia looks dazzling in this sari for Kiara's reception party 

 Wedding lookbook

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The 2 state actress looks elegant in this Kanjeevaram silk saree

Peacock Silk

Source: Stylebyami Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looks regal in this silver metallic saree giving it a modern touch

Metallic Mayhem

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

This multi-colored Khadi saree is an evergreen classic look that Alia flaunts

Evergreen Khadi Saree

Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Sleek ponytail and oxidised earrings go perfectly fine with this Sabyasachi custom ruffle saree

Ruffles Saree 

Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The Gangubai actress looks enchanting in this sheer embroidery saree 

 Embroidered saree

Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

This golden saree is perfect for weddings and events

Golden shimmer look

Source Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Look at this sleek black and white saree look of the actress 

Monochrome Beauty

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Another white organza saree look with yellow flower detailing looks dewy and sheen on Alia 

Organza Saree look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here