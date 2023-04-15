Heading 3

Inspiring Alia Bhatt's Saree looks

 Sakshi Malu

Fashion

APRIL 15, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia looks dreamy in this custom chikankari Saree

Vintage Goddess 

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt aced this organza floral saree during the promotional events. This saree is a perfect go to for summers

Floral Love 

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Another dreamy saree look for summers! Alia carried this polka dot saree with kundan earrings looking regal

Polka Dot Saree

Source: Stylebyami Instagram

Wedding lookbook

Alia looks dazzling in this saree for Kiara's reception party 

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The 2 state actress looks elegant in this Kanjeevaram silk saree

Peacock Silk

Source: Stylebyami Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looks regal in this silver metallic saree giving it a modern touch

Metallic Mayhem

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

This multi-colored Khadi saree is an evergreen classic look that Alia flaunts

Evergreen Khadi Saree

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Sleek ponytail and oxidised earrings go perfectly fine with this Sabyasachi custom ruffle saree

Ruffles Saree 

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The Gangubai actress looks enchanting in this sheer embroidery saree 

Embroidered saree

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

This golden saree is perfect for weddings and events

Golden shimmer look

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Look at this sleek black and white saree look of the actress 

Monochrome Beauty

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Another white organza saree look with yellow flower detailing looks dewy and sheen on Alia 

Organza Saree look

