Inspiring Alia Bhatt's Saree looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi Malu
Fashion
APRIL 15, 2023
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia looks dreamy in this custom chikankari Saree
Vintage Goddess
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt aced this organza floral saree during the promotional events. This saree is a perfect go to for summers
Floral Love
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Another dreamy saree look for summers! Alia carried this polka dot saree with kundan earrings looking regal
Polka Dot Saree
Source: Stylebyami Instagram
Wedding lookbook
Alia looks dazzling in this saree for Kiara's reception party
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The 2 state actress looks elegant in this Kanjeevaram silk saree
Peacock Silk
Source: Stylebyami Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks regal in this silver metallic saree giving it a modern touch
Metallic Mayhem
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
This multi-colored Khadi saree is an evergreen classic look that Alia flaunts
Evergreen Khadi Saree
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Sleek ponytail and oxidised earrings go perfectly fine with this Sabyasachi custom ruffle saree
Ruffles Saree
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The Gangubai actress looks enchanting in this sheer embroidery saree
Embroidered saree
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
This golden saree is perfect for weddings and events
Golden shimmer look
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Look at this sleek black and white saree look of the actress
Monochrome Beauty
Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Another white organza saree look with yellow flower detailing looks dewy and sheen on Alia
Organza Saree look
