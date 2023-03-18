Is Ivory the colour of the season?
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika Arora in Gaurav Gupta’s ivory gown with signature ruffled detailing looks elegant and is a treat to fashion enthusiasts
Malaika Arora
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina looks flawless in this sequin bodycon off-shoulder ivory dress
Katrina Kaif
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
A perfect combination of comfort and stylish desi. To keep up with the trend, she added a cape to her outfit to complete the look
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Breaking the stereotype and going for Ivory colour on her wedding day. The pictures left us in awe of the beautiful couple as they looked like main characters of a fairy tale
Alia Bhatt
Image- Arpita Mehta’s Instagram
Another bride who broke the stereotype and chose Ivory for her special day. She wore her own label and looked absolutely stunning
Arpita Mehta
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
She wore an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga and added a choker necklace and mini earrings to complete her look
Khushi Kapoor
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
An embroidered ivory kurti paired with dupatta and heavy earrings and Indian sandal defines minimalism at its best
Anushka Sharma
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
A V-neck ivory dress with a long oversized trench coat and white stilettos and kept a no makeup look
Sonakshi Sinha
Image- Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Instagram
An ivory outfit with accents of mint. The backless blouse is purely bohemian and the outfit is by Payal Singhal
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
A corset inspired blouse with ivory saree, she defined that sometimes minimalism can be the loudest and graceful
Kiara Advani
