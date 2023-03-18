Heading 3

Is Ivory the colour of the season?

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 18, 2023

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram


Malaika Arora in Gaurav Gupta’s ivory gown with signature ruffled detailing looks elegant and is a treat to fashion enthusiasts

Malaika Arora

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina looks flawless in this sequin bodycon off-shoulder ivory dress

Katrina Kaif

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

A perfect combination of comfort and stylish desi. To keep up with the trend, she added a cape to her outfit to complete the look

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Breaking the stereotype and going for Ivory colour on her wedding day. The pictures left us in awe of the beautiful couple as they looked like main characters of a fairy tale

Alia Bhatt

Image- Arpita Mehta’s Instagram

Another bride who broke the stereotype and chose Ivory for her special day. She wore her own label and looked absolutely stunning

Arpita Mehta

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

She wore an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga and added a choker necklace and mini earrings to complete her look

Khushi Kapoor

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

An embroidered ivory kurti paired with dupatta and heavy earrings and Indian sandal defines minimalism at its best

Anushka Sharma

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

A V-neck ivory dress with a long oversized trench coat and white stilettos and kept a no makeup look

Sonakshi Sinha

Image- Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Instagram

An ivory outfit with accents of mint. The backless blouse is purely bohemian and the outfit is by Payal Singhal

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

A corset inspired blouse with ivory saree, she defined that sometimes minimalism can be the loudest and graceful

Kiara Advani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here