Is orange the colour of this summer?

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 05, 2023

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

A check-printed orange bikini is perfect for a summer getaway

Ananya Panday

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Orange bikini with crochet cape and shell beaded necklace looks chic and trendy

Sara Ali Khan

Video- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

A flowy orange dress is perfect for both a beach day and a hectic day of work

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

An orange jacket is perfect to pair with casual outfits in the evening

Deepika Padukone

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

An orange outfit is a great way to make a bold fashion statement and stand out in the crowd

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Orange is a vibrant and energising colour that is perfect for summer outfits

Suhana Khan

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

An orange shirt can be worn with a neutral outfit to add a pop of colour and make a bold statement

Mira Kapoor

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

The colour works well with glitz and glam for an evening party

Malaika Arora

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

For a more chic look, an orange dress with a high ponytail and statement earrings creates a fun and playful vibe

Nora Fatehi

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Whether you choose a bright neon orange or a soft peachy hue, an orange outfit is sure to add some fun and excitement to your summer wardrobe

Katrina Kaif

