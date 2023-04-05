Is orange the colour of this summer?
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
A check-printed orange bikini is perfect for a summer getaway
Ananya Panday
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Orange bikini with crochet cape and shell beaded necklace looks chic and trendy
Sara Ali Khan
Video- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
A flowy orange dress is perfect for both a beach day and a hectic day of work
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
An orange jacket is perfect to pair with casual outfits in the evening
Deepika Padukone
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
An orange outfit is a great way to make a bold fashion statement and stand out in the crowd
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Orange is a vibrant and energising colour that is perfect for summer outfits
Suhana Khan
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
An orange shirt can be worn with a neutral outfit to add a pop of colour and make a bold statement
Mira Kapoor
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
The colour works well with glitz and glam for an evening party
Malaika Arora
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
For a more chic look, an orange dress with a high ponytail and statement earrings creates a fun and playful vibe
Nora Fatehi
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Whether you choose a bright neon orange or a soft peachy hue, an orange outfit is sure to add some fun and excitement to your summer wardrobe
Katrina Kaif
