Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Donning the infamous look of Willy Wonka for his Halloween celebrations, the Phone Bhoot actor totally nailed it!
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The actor was all about confidence and panache as he posed in a simple black shirt with a velvet design on the lower side and paired it with a pair of slim black trousers.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
In an orange and black tie-dye shirt by Diseno and trousers, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton chain and sunglasses, the actor looked very smart.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
For his certain coffee date, the actor decided to wear a white printed shirt and matching white trousers for a casual look.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Exuding charisma and style in a white floral t-shirt and a pair of Louis Vuitton trousers styled with the signature sling bag he looked fabulous.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
His leather jacket with a white t-shirt and blue denim were definitely a hit with the ladies.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
While on his mountain climbing trip, the actor sported a blue heavy jacket with trousers and Chelsea boots for the go.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Basking in the glory of the sun, the actor wore a black knitted tank top with a pair of brown cargo pants and sneakers to complete the look.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Enjoying the beauty of Times Square, the actor wore a pink oversized hoodie with white cargo pants and some funky, colorful sneakers.
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The actor looked lovely and dapper in a black ensemble of a jacket, trousers, and a blue t-shirt against the picturesque view of the cherry blossoms.
