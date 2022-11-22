Heading 3

Ishaan Khatter's
Dapper style

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Donning the infamous look of Willy Wonka for his Halloween celebrations, the Phone Bhoot actor totally nailed it!

Halloween look 

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

The actor was all about confidence and panache as he posed in a simple black shirt with a velvet design on the lower side and paired it with a pair of slim black trousers.

Stunning black 

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

In an orange and black tie-dye shirt by Diseno and trousers, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton chain and sunglasses, the actor looked very smart.

Bold and bright 

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

For his certain coffee date, the actor decided to wear a white printed shirt and matching white trousers for a casual look.

Pretty prints

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Exuding charisma and style in a white floral t-shirt and a pair of Louis Vuitton trousers styled with the signature sling bag he looked fabulous.

Louis Vuitton 

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

His leather jacket with a white t-shirt and blue denim were definitely a hit with the ladies.

Grease 

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

While on his mountain climbing trip, the actor sported a blue heavy jacket with trousers and Chelsea boots for the go.

Climbing mountains

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Basking in the glory of the sun, the actor wore a black knitted tank top with a pair of brown cargo pants and sneakers to complete the look.

Sunnin’ away 

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Enjoying the beauty of Times Square, the actor wore a pink oversized hoodie with white cargo pants and some funky, colorful sneakers.

Times

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

The actor looked lovely and dapper in a black ensemble of a jacket, trousers, and a blue t-shirt against the picturesque view of the cherry blossoms.

Cherry blossoms

