Heading 3

Ishaan Khatter’s funky shirt collection

Prerna Verma

NOV 01, 2022

Fashion

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Whitewash shirt

Ishaan looks dapper in this black shirt with a white wash print on it

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  Blue rose print

Ishaan rocks this white shirt with blue rose prints on it

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

The bandhani print

Ishaan in this traditional bandhni print shirt wins our hearts

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

 Abstract print shirt

Ishaan looks cool in this abstract print shirt as he poses on the beach

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

 Floral print shirt

Ishaan carries this floral print shirt with style and boys should take cues from him

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  The block print shirt

Ishaan shines bright under the moonlight in this quirky shirt

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  The funky shirt

Isn’t this a perfect shirt to wear on your next trip

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  The doodle shirt

Look at Ishaan slay in this white shirt with some doodles on it

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  The cute print

Ishaan is a rockstar in this shirt which has floral designs on it

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  Black and blue printed tee

Ishaan Khatter nails this look and how!

