Heading 3
Ishaan Khatter’s funky shirt collection
Prerna Verma
NOV 01, 2022
Fashion
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Whitewash shirt
Ishaan looks dapper in this black shirt with a white wash print on it
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Blue rose print
Ishaan rocks this white shirt with blue rose prints on it
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The bandhani print
Ishaan in this traditional bandhni print shirt wins our hearts
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Abstract print shirt
Ishaan looks cool in this abstract print shirt as he poses on the beach
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Floral print shirt
Ishaan carries this floral print shirt with style and boys should take cues from him
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The block print shirt
Ishaan shines bright under the moonlight in this quirky shirt
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The funky shirt
Isn’t this a perfect shirt to wear on your next trip
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The doodle shirt
Look at Ishaan slay in this white shirt with some doodles on it
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The cute print
Ishaan is a rockstar in this shirt which has floral designs on it
Click Here
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Black and blue printed tee
Ishaan Khatter nails this look and how!