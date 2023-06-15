pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 15, 2023
Ishaan Khatter’s relaxed style
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
The Beyond the Clouds debutant looks dreamy in this simple gray t-shirt. The on-point accessorizing enhances the look
Grey glam
One simply cannot go wrong with the eternal color combination of black and white. The Dhadak actor too has nailed this combination and look
Black & White
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
Khatter is no stranger to pulling off unconventional roles and outfits! This green and purple outfit is no different
Color burst
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
Peach punk
A Suitable Boy fame looks simple yet stunning in this peach and black shirt. The top two buttons undone have raised the oomph factor
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
The talented artist looks classy in this funky white shirt paired with white pants
White whirl
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
The Khaali Peeli protagonist has raised the heat with this casual look. The black leather jacket increases the charm of this look
Dazzling jacket
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
Khatter is hitting fashion hard in this black muscle tee and tan cargo pants
Cargo pants
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
The Phone Bhoot hero looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this pastel sweatshirt
Sweatshirt swag
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
The Pippa star is basking in the gorgeous view in this basic, black T-shirt
Black burn
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account
The Perfect Couple fame is enjoying his time at the beach in this white and brown ensemble
Brown bliss
