Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 15, 2023

Ishaan Khatter’s relaxed style 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

The Beyond the Clouds debutant looks dreamy in this simple gray t-shirt. The on-point accessorizing enhances the look 

 Grey glam 


One simply cannot go wrong with the eternal color combination of black and white. The Dhadak actor too has nailed this combination and look 

Black & White 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

Khatter is no stranger to pulling off unconventional roles and outfits! This green and purple outfit is no different 

Color burst 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

Peach punk 

A Suitable Boy fame looks simple yet stunning in this peach and black shirt. The top two buttons undone have raised the oomph factor 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

The talented artist looks classy in this funky white shirt paired with white pants 

White whirl 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

The Khaali Peeli protagonist has raised the heat with this casual look. The black leather jacket increases the charm of this look 

Dazzling jacket

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

Khatter is hitting fashion hard in this black muscle tee and tan cargo pants 

Cargo pants

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

The Phone Bhoot hero looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this pastel sweatshirt

Sweatshirt swag

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

The Pippa star is basking in the gorgeous view in this basic, black T-shirt 

Black burn 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram account 

The Perfect Couple fame is enjoying his time at the beach in this white and brown ensemble 

Brown bliss 

