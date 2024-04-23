Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 23, 2024
Ishan Kishan’s Swanky Style
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
Ishan looked extremely classy in this light-hued ensemble; he completed his look with an embroidered bandhgala jacket that looked debonair!
#1
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
He shined in a black suave outfit; consisting of a turtleneck apparel, blazer, and trousers
#2
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
A white crisp shirt and light blue-hued denim is a basic yet super classy outfit to pull off! He paired his ensemble with shades and cobalt blue velvet sneakers
#3
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
Kishan opted for a blue and black chequered shirt jacket and paired it with black trousers
#4
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
The excellent cricketer’s traditional look is on fleek!He wore a black kurta that had heavy mirror detailing on the neckline and it’s sleeve hem
#5
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
The 25-year-old player’s shirt collections are top-notch! He opted for grey trousers to go with this breezy shirt
#6
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
#7
The Mumbai Indians’ player looked handsome in this white desi fit! He paired a simple kurta pyjama set with an embroidered and minimally sequinned Nehru jacket
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
Told ya! He yet again slayed in a cerulean blue colored vibrant satin shirt that was adorned with loud prints
#8
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
Ishan looked handsome in this casual fit that looked cool and comfortable enough for casual outings and travel plans
#9
Image - Instagram@ishankishan23
An all-black ensemble always hits the bullseye! His suave outfit consisted of a buttoned black denim shirt jacket and matching trousers
#10
