Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 23, 2024

Ishan Kishan’s Swanky Style 

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

Ishan looked extremely classy in this light-hued ensemble; he completed his look with an embroidered bandhgala jacket that looked debonair! 

#1

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

He shined in a black suave outfit; consisting of a turtleneck apparel, blazer, and trousers

#2

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

A white crisp shirt and light blue-hued denim is a basic yet super classy outfit to pull off! He paired his ensemble with shades and cobalt blue velvet sneakers 

#3

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

Kishan opted for a blue and black chequered shirt jacket and paired it with black trousers 

#4

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

The excellent cricketer’s traditional look is on fleek!He wore a black kurta that had heavy mirror detailing on the neckline and it’s sleeve hem

#5

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

The 25-year-old player’s shirt collections are top-notch! He opted for grey trousers to go with this breezy shirt

#6

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

#7

The Mumbai Indians’ player looked handsome in this white desi fit! He paired a simple kurta pyjama set with an embroidered and minimally sequinned Nehru jacket

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

Told ya! He yet again slayed in a cerulean blue colored vibrant satin shirt that was adorned with loud prints 

#8

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

Ishan looked handsome in this casual fit that looked cool and comfortable enough for casual outings and travel plans 

#9

Image - Instagram@ishankishan23

An all-black ensemble always hits the bullseye! His suave outfit consisted of a buttoned black denim shirt jacket and matching trousers 

#10

