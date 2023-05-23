pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
MAY 23, 2023
Ishita Dutta’s Pregnancy Style
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump while posing with her husband Vatsal Sheth
Baby on board
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta wears a beautiful flora midi dress
Floral dress
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Sunkissed
Ishita Dutta exudes pregnancy glam by wearing this floral kaftan
Video Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta wears a polka-dotted outfit while enjoying food with family
Polka dots
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta looks cute in a white dress while posing with her husband
White dress
Video Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta keeps up with trending reels even during pregnancy
Engaging in reel challenges
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta looks gorgeous in a pale pink floor-length gown
Floor-length gown
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta looks beautiful in lavender benarasi at her godh bharai ceremony
Godh bharai
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Ishita Dutta looks chic in a pale pink thigh-high slit dress while twinning with dad-to-be Vatsal Sheth
Pregnancy photoshoot
The actress shares pictures from her maternity photo shoot. She looks stunning in a lavender dress
Mom-to-be Ishita
Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.