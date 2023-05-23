Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

MAY 23, 2023

Ishita Dutta’s Pregnancy Style

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump while posing with her husband Vatsal Sheth 

Baby on board 

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta wears a beautiful flora midi dress 

Floral dress

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Sunkissed

Ishita Dutta exudes pregnancy glam by wearing this floral kaftan 

Video Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta wears a polka-dotted outfit while enjoying food with family 

Polka dots

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta looks cute in a white dress while posing with her husband 

White dress

Video Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta keeps up with trending reels even during pregnancy 

Engaging in reel challenges

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta looks gorgeous in a pale pink floor-length gown 

Floor-length gown

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta looks beautiful in lavender benarasi at her godh bharai ceremony 

Godh bharai

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

Ishita Dutta looks chic in a pale pink thigh-high slit dress while twinning with dad-to-be Vatsal Sheth 

Pregnancy photoshoot

The actress shares pictures from her maternity photo shoot. She looks stunning in a lavender dress 

Mom-to-be Ishita 

Image: Ishita Dutta Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here