Heading 3
IU's fashion statement
over the years
Vedangi Joshi
jan 05, 2023
Fashion
She makes others believe that she’s chic yet cool and casual
So chic
Image Credit : News1
Delightful
Walking into our hearts with her delightful look
Just look how beautiful she looks here
Effortlessly Beautiful
Looking like a princess in her snow white dress
Peace in white
Lighting up everyone’s day with her dazzling smile
Bright Smile
Shining Star
Sparking up the floor with her shining look
IU going on vacation in her own style
Vacay look
Dressing down does not seem to be a problem for her either
Freestyle Fit
Rosey Red
We are hook onto this look from the singer
