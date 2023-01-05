Heading 3

IU's fashion statement
over the years

Vedangi Joshi

jan 05, 2023

Fashion

She makes others believe that she’s chic yet cool and casual 

So chic

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Delightful

Walking into our hearts with her delightful look 

Image Credit : News1

Just look how beautiful she looks here 

Effortlessly Beautiful 

Image Credit : News1

Looking like a princess in her snow white dress 

Peace in white 

Image Credit : News1

Lighting up everyone’s day with her dazzling smile

Bright Smile

Image Credit : News1

Shining Star

Sparking up the floor with her shining look 

IU going on vacation in her own style 

Vacay look

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Dressing down does not seem to be a problem for her either

Freestyle Fit 

Image Credit : News1

Rosey Red

We are hook onto this look from the singer

