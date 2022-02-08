Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez in beautiful sarees
Retro Red
Taking the retro red route, Jacquline looked stunning in a vintage saree featuring a silver border and illustrated motifs
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
She opted for yet another red number, this time a lacy drape from the shelves of Torani
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Lacy Affair
She left us speechless with her ethereal desi look in a sparkling ‘Moon’ saree by Rose Room featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Beauty in white
For a ravishing desi look, she picked out a yellow sequined saree and draped it unusually over a strappy sequined blouse
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Sunshine Girl
She ensured that her traditional look was equal parts elegant and charming in an embellished black saree with gold motifs and a golden border
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Elegance Redefined
Her desi look in a red and gold banarasi saree paired with a halter-neck black blouse is incredibly stylish
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
A Modern Twist
For a monochrome look, she wore a light blue concept saree with an equally stunning corset blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Contemporary Vibes
For the wedding reception of Deepika and Ranveer, she had picked out a golden-hued Tarun Tahiliani saree and teamed it with a sheer cap sleeves blouse with a high neck
Image: Pinkvilla
Golden Girl
At the Lux Golden Rose Awards, she was seen in an embellished ivory white saree and a matching blouse with long sheer sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Dazzling Diva
She made an unconventional choice in an orange pre-draped saree and a matching strapless blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Orange Fever
