Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 08, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez in beautiful sarees

Retro Red

Taking the retro red route, Jacquline looked stunning in a vintage saree featuring a silver border and illustrated motifs

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

She opted for yet another red number, this time a lacy drape from the shelves of Torani

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

Lacy Affair

She left us speechless with her ethereal desi look in a sparkling ‘Moon’ saree by Rose Room featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

Beauty in white

For a ravishing desi look, she picked out a yellow sequined saree and draped it unusually over a strappy sequined blouse

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Sunshine Girl 

She ensured that her traditional look was equal parts elegant and charming in an embellished black saree with gold motifs and a golden border

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Elegance Redefined

Her desi look in a red and gold banarasi saree paired with a halter-neck black blouse is incredibly stylish

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

A Modern Twist

For a monochrome look, she wore a light blue concept saree with an equally stunning corset blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Contemporary Vibes

For the wedding reception of Deepika and Ranveer, she had picked out a golden-hued Tarun Tahiliani saree and teamed it with a sheer cap sleeves blouse with a high neck

Image: Pinkvilla

Golden Girl

At the Lux Golden Rose Awards, she was seen in an embellished ivory white saree and a matching blouse with long sheer sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Dazzling Diva

She made an unconventional choice in an orange pre-draped saree and a matching strapless blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Orange Fever

