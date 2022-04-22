Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
April 22, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez in bodycon dresses
Chic Vibes
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Jacqueline looked chic as she twirled in a flared mini dress with a beautiful strappy style and white hue detailing
She then showed off her gorgeous hourglass figure in a brown body-hugging ruched dress
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Brown Magic
For a movie promotion, she wore a body fit strappy number that was perfect for a breezy summer day
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy Day Look
The actress made a stylish appearance in a blue ribbed bodycon dress featuring a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a little zipped slit near the thighs
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Stylish As Ever
Sunshine
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
She looked like sunshine in her yellow midi ruched dress that hugged her snugly
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
She managed to turn up the heat in a sequin dress featuring a body-hugging bodice with a one-shoulder full sleeve with a high neck
Ravishing
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
She looked stunning in a pink thigh-high slit cut pink gown that hugged her body in the right places!
Stirking A Stunning Pose
Image: Pinkvilla
This shimmery bodycon gown featuring a sexy thigh-high slit and dramatic feathery details ensured that her look was absolutely glamorous!
Shimmer & Dazzle
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked adorable in her ruched knee-length dress that fit her snugly
Adorable Much
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Dramatic and feminine, her red bodycon dress with a corset bodice has us hooked!
Femme Fatale
