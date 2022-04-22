Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

April 22, 2022

Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez in bodycon dresses

Chic Vibes

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Jacqueline looked chic as she twirled in a flared mini dress with a beautiful strappy style and white hue detailing

She then showed off her gorgeous hourglass figure in a brown body-hugging ruched dress

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Brown Magic

For a movie promotion, she wore a body fit strappy number that was perfect for a breezy summer day

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy Day Look

The actress made a stylish appearance in a blue ribbed bodycon dress featuring a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a little zipped slit near the thighs

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Stylish As Ever

Sunshine 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

She looked like sunshine in her yellow midi ruched dress that hugged her snugly

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

She managed to turn up the heat in a sequin dress featuring a body-hugging bodice with a one-shoulder full sleeve with a high neck

Ravishing

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

She looked stunning in a pink thigh-high slit cut pink gown that hugged her body in the right places!

Stirking A Stunning Pose

Image: Pinkvilla 

This shimmery bodycon gown featuring a sexy thigh-high slit and dramatic feathery details ensured that her look was absolutely glamorous!

Shimmer & Dazzle

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked adorable in her ruched knee-length dress that fit her snugly

Adorable Much

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Dramatic and feminine, her red bodycon dress with a corset bodice has us hooked!

Femme Fatale

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lehenga color to don based on your Zodiac

Click Here