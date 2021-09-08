Sep 08, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez
is a diva in red!
Jacqueline Fernandez in a red banarasi saree with golden prints all over looks no less than a desi diva!
In another red drape with intricate detailing, she manages to steal our hearts yet again!
For a day out in the city, Jackie chose to dress up in a bright red salwar kameez set and a matching dupatta
Giving a break to traditional outfits in red, the diva then opted for a power look by picking out a bright red pantsuit at the Mumbai Film Festival
In a one-shoulder Sonaakshi Raaj dress with a corseted top, Jacqueline is all set to paint the town red!
She walked the ramp in a shimmery red dress with a plunging neckline and showed us how to slay in red!
Continuing her streak with red, the ‘Kick’ actress wore a sporty bodycon dress with denim sleeves and a thigh-high slit
The Sri Lankan beauty put her fashionable foot forward in a mini red dress with dramatic sleeves and ruffled details
She gave a casual twist to her airport look by wearing her slit denim skirt with a comfy red sweatshirt over it
Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez cannot get enough of her red outfits and we aren’t even complaining!
For more updates on Jacqueline
Fernandez and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla