Jacqueline Fernandez in ethnic outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Embracing timeless traditions in her own way, the Bachchhan Pandey actress looked flawless in a handwoven beige silk sari and a royal blue brocade blouse
Traditional Look
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
She had served some spring outfit goals in a multi-colour Picchika saree with subtle pastel hues in yellow, pink, and green, and a hint of glitter
Springtime Love
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Decked up in a charcoal black lehenga by designer Rohit Bal, the diva showed us how to keep things fresh and delightful in lehengas!
Floral Delight
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She made a striking statement as she stepped out in a bright neon saree adorned with floral prints
Bright Hues
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
She looked dreamy in a sparkling ‘Moon’ saree by Rose Room featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details
Dainty Drape
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She looked pretty in a contemporary orange saree and a stylish ruffle blouse with puffed sleeves
Sight To Behold
She was all dolled up in an off-white lehenga that came with a billowing skirt and a halter-neck choli
Festive Look
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She looked like a vision in an embellished black saree that came with a golden border
Elegance Redefined
Image: Pinkvilla
She made everyone stop and stare as she stepped out in a gorgeous blush pink and silver lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for Diwali
Stop & Stare
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept her look simple in a long navy blue kurta and white leggings as she headed out in the city
Simplicity At Its Best
