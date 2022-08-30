Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez in ethnic outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram 

Embracing timeless traditions in her own way, the Bachchhan Pandey actress looked flawless in a handwoven beige silk sari and a royal blue brocade blouse

Traditional Look

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram 

She had served some spring outfit goals in a multi-colour Picchika saree with subtle pastel hues in yellow, pink, and green, and a hint of glitter

Springtime Love

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Decked up in a charcoal black lehenga by designer Rohit Bal, the diva showed us how to keep things fresh and delightful in lehengas!

Floral Delight

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram 

She made a striking statement as she stepped out in a bright neon saree adorned with floral prints

Bright Hues 

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

She looked dreamy in a sparkling ‘Moon’ saree by Rose Room featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details

Dainty Drape

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She looked pretty in a contemporary orange saree and a stylish ruffle blouse with puffed sleeves

Sight To Behold 

She was all dolled up in an off-white lehenga that came with a billowing skirt and a halter-neck choli

Festive Look

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She looked like a vision in an embellished black saree that came with a golden border

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She made everyone stop and stare as she stepped out in a gorgeous blush pink and silver lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for Diwali

Stop & Stare 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She kept her look simple in a long navy blue kurta and white leggings as she headed out in the city

Simplicity At Its Best

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Malaika Arora in snazzy co-ord sets

Click Here