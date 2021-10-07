Jacqueline Fernandez in ethnic outfits Oct 07, 2021
While promoting her latest movie, Bhoot Police, Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed everyone’s attention in a charcoal black lehenga with bold floral prints on it
For a recent photoshoot, the diva looked like a vision in a sheer white saree and a sequin bralette-style blouse
From the shelves of label Torani, Jacqueline picked out an embroidered ruby red saree and looked breathtaking in it
To attend the Vanitha Film Awards event in Kochi, Fernandez opted for a black butterfly design banarasi silk saree
For Holi festivities, the actress slipped into a white lehenga with colourful embroidery work from designer Punit Balana's label
To keep things fresh and modern, Jackie wore a breezy floral print lehenga set designed by Anamika Khanna
And her pastel blue floral print sharara set was the perfect desi attire for a humble event in the city
In a soft pink lehenga replete with floral motifs and intricate detailings, Jacqueline made a strong case for a modern fairytale look
She took the classic route again by wearing an exquisite red and gold banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra
Adding the much needed pop of vibrant colours to her desi look, she picked out a lavish lehenga featuring multi striped, gota work
At the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline sizzled in a golden Tarun Tahiliani saree
