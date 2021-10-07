Jacqueline Fernandez in ethnic outfits

While promoting her latest movie, Bhoot Police, Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed everyone’s attention in a charcoal black lehenga with bold floral prints on it

For a recent photoshoot, the diva looked like a vision in a sheer white saree and a sequin bralette-style blouse

From the shelves of label Torani, Jacqueline picked out an embroidered ruby red saree and looked breathtaking in it

To attend the Vanitha Film Awards event in Kochi, Fernandez opted for a black butterfly design banarasi silk saree

For Holi festivities, the actress slipped into a white lehenga with colourful embroidery work from designer Punit Balana's label

To keep things fresh and modern, Jackie wore a breezy floral print lehenga set designed by Anamika Khanna

And her pastel blue floral print sharara set was the perfect desi attire for a humble event in the city

In a soft pink lehenga replete with floral motifs and intricate detailings, Jacqueline made a strong case for a modern fairytale look

She took the classic route again by wearing an exquisite red and gold banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra

Adding the much needed pop of vibrant colours to her desi look, she picked out a lavish lehenga featuring multi striped, gota work

At the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline sizzled in a golden Tarun Tahiliani saree

