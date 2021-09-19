sept 19, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez loves white outfits
Jacqueline oozed glamour in this white shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception
She looks captivating in this lehenga paired with a floral embroidered blouse and leheriya dupatta by Punit Balana
Jacky loves making a statement in white outfits. Here, she opted for a floral embroidered lehenga by Anamika Khanna. She styled it with a matching cape & gold bag
The Sri Lankan beauty spells understated extravagance in this white lehenga by Manish Malhotra decked with antique and dull gold work
This saree look has our hearts! She looks ethereal in this sheer white drape teamed with a lace blouse
This is certainly a bookmark-worthy look for fashionistas. The diva wore a strapless 3D gown and paired it with a rosy clutch
Here, the actress opted for a white & grey printed lehenga and paired it with a matching dupatta. She decked up her bun in mogra flowers
The ‘Kick’ actress looks smashing hot in this white front-knotted top paired with shorts
Here, she strikes a retro look in this polka dot dress with a pleated ruffle hemline
Finally, Jacky looks resplendent in this plunging neckline dress featuring balloon sleeves and smocked detailing
