Jacqueline Fernandez’s best makeup looks

May 31, 2021

Jacqueline dons a nude pink lipstick along with heavy false lashes and pretty purple eyeshadow

She looks elegant in red lipstick and soft brown eyeshadow

She opts for glossy nude lips and peach blush in this look

The beauty wears heavy bronzer, nude brown lipstick, and light brown eyeshadow here

She shows off her pouty lips in pink lipstick and pairs her look with heavy faux lashes

Jacqueline opts for a fresh no-makeup look

She flaunts her doe eyes in thin false eyelashes and makes up her lips with a soft pink lipstick

She plays with colours in a yellow and purple eyeshadow look and pink lips

She slays in smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, and brown lips

Jacqueline looks pretty in winged eyeliner and hot pink lips

