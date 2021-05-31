Jacqueline Fernandez’s best makeup looks May 31, 2021
Jacqueline dons a nude pink lipstick along with heavy false lashes and pretty purple eyeshadow
She looks elegant in red lipstick and soft brown eyeshadow
She opts for glossy nude lips and peach blush in this look
The beauty wears heavy bronzer, nude brown lipstick, and light brown eyeshadow here
She shows off her pouty lips in pink lipstick and pairs her look with heavy faux lashes
Jacqueline opts for a fresh no-makeup look
She flaunts her doe eyes in thin false eyelashes and makes up her lips with a soft pink lipstick
She plays with colours in a yellow and purple eyeshadow look and pink lips
She slays in smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, and brown lips
Jacqueline looks pretty in winged eyeliner and hot pink lips
For more updates about Jacqueline, Bollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla