best outfits

Jacqueline Fernandez’s

March 26, 2021

Jacqueline slays in a black tube top, printed pants and a statement necklace. She has completed the look with a loose black coat

She looks like a ray of sunshine in this off-shoulder yellow bodycon dress

She looks gorgeous in this navy blue and golden saree

She puts her best fashion foot forward in this velvet leopard print blazer, black top and matching pants

Her baby pink lehenga is what dreams are made up of
The ‘Kick’ actress dazzles in a glittery light pink saree

She keeps it simple yet stylish in a white strappy dress

Jacqueline looks absolutely gorgeous in this yellow lehenga

She radiates elegance in this blue off-shoulder gown that has a plunging neckline

We are in love with her glittery pink gown that has feathers on it

She pairs a sleeveless white crop top with black jeans that are star-patterned

Jacqueline looks resplendent in this pink dress that has a sweetheart neckline

