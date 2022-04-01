Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

APR 01, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez’s top saree looks

Fresh Vibes

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Jacqueline set our hearts on fire as she posed in a contemporary orange saree with a stylish ruffle blouse

Springtime Inspiration

Image: Chandini Whabi instagram

Serving fresh spring outfit goals, she looked like a dream in a multi-colour saree with subtle pastel hues in yellow, pink, and green, and a hint of glitter

She looked ethereal in this classic red banrasi saree that was perfectly paired with red roses in her hair

Image: Chandini Whabi instagram

Classical In Every Sense

Contemporary and stylish, her blue saree with an embellished blue is perfect for cocktail parties

Stylish As Ever

Image: Chandini Whabi instagram

A sparkling ‘Moon’ saree by Rose Room featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details accentuated her look even further

Image: Chandini Whabi instagram

Dainty Drape

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished sheer ruby red saree that she wore for the promotion of Bhoot Police

Image: Chandini Whabi instagram

Gorgeous Much

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

She struck the perfect balance between elegance and charm in an embellished black saree with a golden border

Elegance Redefined

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

The Bachchhan Pandey actress redefined elegance as she donned an embellished red saree with a gold border and motifs

Red Love

Image: Pinkvilla

Her pre-draped concept saree was a fresh take on the classic drape and it made her stand out

Concept Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

For a reception party, she was dolled up in an golden-hued saree by Tarun Tahiliani and a sheer blouse

Wedding Guest Style

