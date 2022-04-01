Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 01, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez’s top saree looks
Fresh Vibes
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Jacqueline set our hearts on fire as she posed in a contemporary orange saree with a stylish ruffle blouse
Springtime Inspiration
Image: Chandini Whabi instagram
Serving fresh spring outfit goals, she looked like a dream in a multi-colour saree with subtle pastel hues in yellow, pink, and green, and a hint of glitter
She looked ethereal in this classic red banrasi saree that was perfectly paired with red roses in her hair
Image: Chandini Whabi instagram
Classical In Every Sense
Contemporary and stylish, her blue saree with an embellished blue is perfect for cocktail parties
Stylish As Ever
Image: Chandini Whabi instagram
A sparkling ‘Moon’ saree by Rose Room featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details accentuated her look even further
Image: Chandini Whabi instagram
Dainty Drape
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished sheer ruby red saree that she wore for the promotion of Bhoot Police
Image: Chandini Whabi instagram
Gorgeous Much
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
She struck the perfect balance between elegance and charm in an embellished black saree with a golden border
Elegance Redefined
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
The Bachchhan Pandey actress redefined elegance as she donned an embellished red saree with a gold border and motifs
Red Love
Image: Pinkvilla
Her pre-draped concept saree was a fresh take on the classic drape and it made her stand out
Concept Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
For a reception party, she was dolled up in an golden-hued saree by Tarun Tahiliani and a sheer blouse
Wedding Guest Style
