Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 08, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez in yellow outfits

Heading 3

A Whole Mood

Spotted in the city on a bright sunny day, Jacqueline looked effortlessly elegant in a light yellow long dress with puff sleeves and a belt cinched at the waist

Video: Pinkvilla

She rocked yet another monochrome yellow number by picking out a bodycon midi dress with a close neck and a small slit opening at the thigh

Image: Pinkvilla 

Monochrome Dressing Done Right

She looked like sunshine in this ruched yellow bodycon number with a cold-shoulder silhouette

Sunshine Girl

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Her floral printed yellow lehenga by Anita Dongre is a bookmark-worthy choice for summer wedding festivities

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Yellow Lehenga

For a day-out in the city, she twinned with the sun in a bright yellow kurti with a round neck

Bright Yellow Kurti

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked pretty in a bright yellow floral co-ord that she paired with a sheer floor-length shrug

Image: Pinkvilla

Co-ords For The Win

For a trendy look, Jackie sported a dark yellow crop top and a belted denim skirt

Trendy Western Style

Image: Pinkvilla

For a breezy vacay look, she set some major fashion goals in a modish yellow skirt and top set

Image: Chandini Whabi instagram

She looked red-carpet-ready in a pleated chrome yellow gown with dramatic cape-style sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Her solid yellow saree with a lacy cold-shoulder blouse is all kind of desi outfit goals!

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Woman Up Mandira on hardships & more

Click Here