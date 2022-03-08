Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 08, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez in yellow outfits
A Whole Mood
Spotted in the city on a bright sunny day, Jacqueline looked effortlessly elegant in a light yellow long dress with puff sleeves and a belt cinched at the waist
Video: Pinkvilla
She rocked yet another monochrome yellow number by picking out a bodycon midi dress with a close neck and a small slit opening at the thigh
Image: Pinkvilla
Monochrome Dressing Done Right
She looked like sunshine in this ruched yellow bodycon number with a cold-shoulder silhouette
Sunshine Girl
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Her floral printed yellow lehenga by Anita Dongre is a bookmark-worthy choice for summer wedding festivities
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Yellow Lehenga
For a day-out in the city, she twinned with the sun in a bright yellow kurti with a round neck
Bright Yellow Kurti
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked pretty in a bright yellow floral co-ord that she paired with a sheer floor-length shrug
Image: Pinkvilla
Co-ords For The Win
For a trendy look, Jackie sported a dark yellow crop top and a belted denim skirt
Trendy Western Style
Image: Pinkvilla
For a breezy vacay look, she set some major fashion goals in a modish yellow skirt and top set
Image: Chandini Whabi instagram
She looked red-carpet-ready in a pleated chrome yellow gown with dramatic cape-style sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Her solid yellow saree with a lacy cold-shoulder blouse is all kind of desi outfit goals!
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
