Jacqueline Fernandez’s airport looks
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black attire
Jacqueline stands out in an all-black attire as she walks out of the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline looks hot in a leather jacket and boots look in all-black attire
The biker jacket and boots look
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline looks cool in this short black dress that she paired with white shoes
The little black dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline looks stylish in her white crop top and pants
The white co-ord set
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline looks stylish in a brown jacket and blue denim
The brown jacket look
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline looks bright in a yellow crop top that she paired with blue denim
The yellow crop top look
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline looks fab in a blue denim jacket and blue denim
The denim-on-denim look
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline is all smiles in a blue crop top and denim
The all-blue look
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline smiles brightly in a white jacket and blue denim
White jacket look
Image: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline is a beauty in her all-black attire
Black beauty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.