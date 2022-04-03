Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 03, 2022

Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty secrets

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez has a less-is-more, minimalistic approach when it comes to skin care

Natural way

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress firmly believes in using natural ingredients and sticking to basic rules to get healthy and glowing skin

This is something she does every day without fail before sleeping off. It helps to hydrate the skin and removes all the dirt, debris and sebum trapped inside the pores

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

Steaming the face

The beauty queen follows the CTM ritual religiously and makes it a point to use a rich moisturizer for seriously hydrated skin

Basic step

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

To get spotless clear skin, the actress starts her morning by drinking a glass of green juice made of celery, turmeric, apple cider vinegar and other amazing ingredients

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Green juice

Ice cubes

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Ice cubes help to calm the skin and grant a lovely glow. Jacqueline wraps the ice cube in a muslin cloth and gently rubs it all over her face

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress on many occasions has stressed on the importance of drinking lots of water and using vitamin C serum to get luminous skin

For radiant skin

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline uses a curd and honey mask on her skin, it nourishes the skin and makes it silky-soft

DIY Mask

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The pretty star applies sunscreen after every 2-3 hours in a day, and especially when she is shooting outside

Sunscreen

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress keeps dark circles at bay by practicing yoga and taking quality sleep

Dark circles

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Jacqueline Fernandez’s top saree looks

Click Here