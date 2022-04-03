Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 03, 2022
Heading 3
Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty secrets
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez has a less-is-more, minimalistic approach when it comes to skin care
Natural way
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress firmly believes in using natural ingredients and sticking to basic rules to get healthy and glowing skin
This is something she does every day without fail before sleeping off. It helps to hydrate the skin and removes all the dirt, debris and sebum trapped inside the pores
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Steaming the face
The beauty queen follows the CTM ritual religiously and makes it a point to use a rich moisturizer for seriously hydrated skin
Basic step
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
To get spotless clear skin, the actress starts her morning by drinking a glass of green juice made of celery, turmeric, apple cider vinegar and other amazing ingredients
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Green juice
Ice cubes
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Ice cubes help to calm the skin and grant a lovely glow. Jacqueline wraps the ice cube in a muslin cloth and gently rubs it all over her face
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress on many occasions has stressed on the importance of drinking lots of water and using vitamin C serum to get luminous skin
For radiant skin
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline uses a curd and honey mask on her skin, it nourishes the skin and makes it silky-soft
DIY Mask
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The pretty star applies sunscreen after every 2-3 hours in a day, and especially when she is shooting outside
Sunscreen
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress keeps dark circles at bay by practicing yoga and taking quality sleep
Dark circles
